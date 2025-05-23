NSSC Stockholders – Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Napco Security Technologies, Inc. is June 4, 2025 – Contact Robbins LLP for Information on Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) securities between February 5, 2024 and February 3, 2025. Napco develops, manufactures, and sells high-tech electronic security devices and provides cellular communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Ability to Achieve Fiscal 2026 Growth Projections

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose the true state of Napco’s ability to forecast the demand for its products or the true state of Napco’s negotiating position with distributors. Specifically, Napco made lofty long-term projections and claimed one-off setbacks to hardware sales, when in truth, Napco's forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and, ultimately, derailed the Company's long-term projections.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 3, 2025, Napco announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in hardware sales for the quarter. On this news, the price of Napco’s common stock declined from a closing price of $36.70 per share on January 31, 2024, to $26.93 per share on February 3, 2025, an approximate 26.62% decline in the span of just a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 24, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d106f332-db62-4877-a89a-88b5d9250286

Napco Security Technologies Inc Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Ability to Achieve Fiscal 2026 Growth Projections

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.