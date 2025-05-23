Facts Matter: There is a Path to Educational Transformation that Works for Students and Taxpayers

Montpelier, Vt. - In November, Vermonters called for real change, following years of historic, often double-digit property tax increases, and declining student performance. In January, at the very beginning of the legislative process, Governor Scott put forward a detailed plan to transform the education system.

It’s abundantly clear – to even the most ardent supporters of the status quo – that the current system isn’t working for students or taxpayers. Here are some facts:

Governor Scott’s proposal addresses unsustainable spending growth while investing to increase quality, eliminate the inequity between regions and pay rural teachers the same as their peers in wealthier districts. The three planks of the plan included:

A funding formula that – like 42 other states in the country – sets the amount the State spends on education based on what’s needed to deliver a quality education.

A simpler, more efficient administrative and governance structure, moving to regional districts, phased in over several years.

Funding to buy down property tax rate increases this year as a bridge to this reform.

But, as the Governor predicted in January, there have been campaigns from special interests and a focus on “critics say” headlines that are threatening to derail progress.

We are clearly at a crossroads: we can make bold change and give our schools and taxpayers a better path, or we can yet again kick can, forcing these same budget cuts and rising taxes year after year.

Governor Scott’s plan is thoughtfully and intentionally crafted with direct input from teachers, students, and taxpayers to provide greater opportunities for our kids, and higher pay for many teachers, at cost Vermonters can afford.

It’s time to stop focusing on what all the paid, adult “critics say” and have the courage to do what’s right for our kids and communities and transform Vermont’s declining education system into the world-class system we know it can be.

###