Portion of Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way at Kahului Airport to be closed overnight for safety improvements

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that a portion of Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) at Kahului Airport will be closed nightly on Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 28, for safety improvements.

Both eastbound lanes on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way from Hāna Highway to the airport entrance will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day on Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 28, with the last closure ending at 5 a.m. Thursday, May 29. Work may be completed sooner. Crews will be installing speed humps. Rumble strips will be installed at a later date.

The westbound lanes on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way will remain open.

Highway users and those needing to access air cargo services may use Keolani Place (Route 36A) and or old Haleakalā Highway to reach Kahului Airport. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Kahului-Airport-road-improvements-.pdf

One of the two eastbound lanes on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way between Hāna Highway to the airport entrance will be closed for pavement marking work associated with the safety improvements from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Wednesday, May 28 through Friday, May 30, although work may be completed sooner.

All work is weather permitting.

The current speed limit on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way between Hāna Highway to the airport entrance is 35 mph. The speed limit will be lowered to 15 mph in the vicinity of the new speed humps, then down to 5 mph while approaching the speed bump located next to the rental car return lane.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.