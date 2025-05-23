Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased stock in Digimarc Corp. (NASDAQ: DMRC) between May 3, 2024 and February 26, 2025. Digimarc is a provider of enterprise software.

WHAT’S THIS ABOUT?

On February 26, 2025, Digimarc released results for the 2024 fourth quarter and fiscal year. The company revealed that its annual revenue had decreased from $23 million to $20 million due to “the expiration of a commercial contract in June 2024.” The company also admitted that its projections no longer reflected the assumption that the contract in question could be renewed.

On this news, Digimarc’s share price fell 43.1%, from $15.39 to $11.65 per share.

The Complaint alleges that Digimarc’s statements about its operations and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN I DO

If you purchased Digimarc stock during the Class Period and sustained a loss on your investment, you are encouraged to contact us about your rights in this matter and the possibility of leading this class action lawsuit. You may contact the firm by calling Linda Border or Mark Stein at 877-386-3304, or via email at investoralert@barrack.com, or visiting the firm’s web site (barrack.com).

Investors have until July 8, 2025 to submit a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff. Your ability to participate in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff or attempt to do so.

WHO WE ARE

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in U.S. history of securities litigation. The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.