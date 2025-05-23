Families in Prince George will benefit from new child care spaces

CANADA, May 23 - Families in Prince George will now have access to a new child care centre with 73 licensed spaces.

“I’m so proud of this partnership. This new child care centre will give Prince George families greater access to high-quality, inclusive, culturally rooted care where children can learn, grow, and thrive by staying connected to their language, traditions and heritage,” said Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care. “It will be a welcoming space for families, Elders and educators to come together, strengthen community ties and support a strong future for the children of Lheidli T’enneh First Nation and the community as a whole.”

The Province partnered with the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation to create new child care spaces through an investment of more than $6.1 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. This new child care centre includes 24 spaces for infant-toddlers and 49 spaces for children 30 months to school age.

“We are truly blessed to be opening a daycare that lifts our name up, on our traditional territory at the entrance to the park that carries our history, culture and ancestors,” said Chief Dolleen Logan, Lheidli T'enneh First Nation. “Thank you to the Province for recognizing the need in our community for a daycare that supports families who work shift work. It is through strong partnerships and friendships like this that we are able to officially open the Lheidli Littles' Lodge.”

The new child care centre will follow the Lheidli T’enneh calendar and focus on language and culture. Children will learn through activities such as storytelling, songs and dance, blessings and prayers, Elder involvement and land-based learning.

“Our vision is to build a thriving, connected community where children walk proudly in their identities, grounded in love and rooted in the teachings of the land,” said Tandi Purych, general manager, Lheidli Littles’ Lodge. “We are not just providing care – we are offering a foundation, a beginning, a lodge of belonging. It is more than a daycare – it is a place of renewal, learning and cultural connection.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s space-creation programs have helped fund more than 40,900 new licensed child care spaces in B.C. and 24,900 of those are now open. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s ChildCareBC plan to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a core service families can rely on. Under the ChildCareBC plan, the Province is also partnering with First Nations, Métis, Inuit and urban Indigenous Peoples to build culturally relevant child care that meets their unique needs.

