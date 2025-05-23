Russia: IFJ and EFJ condemn the escalation of cross-border pressure and intimidation of Russian journalists in exile

Meduza CEO Galina Timchenko faces criminal case in absentia

The International and the European Federation of Journalists have both condemned a decision to launch a criminal case in Russia against journalist Galina Timchenko.

Russian-born Timchenko is CEO of independent news website Meduza which is based Latvia and was founded in 2014. In 2023 Russia declared Meduza to be an “undesirable organisation”, in effect outlawing it.

Now Russia's Investigative Committee has announced in a statement on Telegram that a case is being brought against Timchenko, accusing her of organising the activities of an “undesirable organisation” and posting videos “to foment protest sentiment and to involve the public in the activities of such an organisation”.

The NUJ joins the International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) to condemn this action and demand that the Russian government stops criminalising journalism and harassing journalists who have fled the country.

According to Russian Federal Law of 23/05/2015 No. 129-FZ, institutions deemed ‘undesirable’ can be subjected to fines or an order can be issued to dissolve them. Meduza, which continues to report on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, stated that Timchenko could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutiérrez said:

“We are grateful for Galina and her team, who are doing a remarkable job in continuing to inform Russians and the international community with the highest journalistic standards despite a very challenging environment. We stand with the many Russian journalists who continue to be threatened and intimidated by the Russian authorities abroad, who persist in trying to silence them.”

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger commented:

“This is another shameful attempt to silence Russian journalists. Galina Timchenko is being criminalised for doing her job, which is to inform the public. Journalism is not a crime and we call for all charges against her to be dropped immediately. The international community must not remain silent while Russia continues to erode press freedom and prosecute journalists under false pretences.”

The International Secretary of the Journalists’ and Media Workers’ Union (JMWU), Andrei Jvirblis added:

"At first glance [this is] absurd, given that Galina Timchenko is being prosecuted in absentia, the legal action against her is far from harmless. It not only amounts to significant psychological pressure but also increases the risk of unpleasant incidents in everyday life, even outside Russian territory. We express our solidarity with Galina Timchenko. It is important to emphasise that this is not an isolated case: many Russian and Belarusian colleagues in exile are facing similar forms of pressure."

Since the beginning of the war in February 2022, the Russian authorities have passed severe legislation restricting freedom of speech within Russia, including heavy fines and prison terms for those accused of spreading so-called ‘false information’ about the military. Last month, a Russian court sentenced four journalists to prison, labelling them ‘extremists’.

The IFJ-EFJ and the NUJ stand in full solidarity with Timchenko and all journalists under threat in Russia and in exile.

