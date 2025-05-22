State Secretary Gabrič at UN Security Council open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict

SLOVENIA, May 22 - In her statement, State Secretary Gabrič highlighted the growing challenges surrounding civilian protection, as outlined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his 2024 report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict. Record numbers of civilians are being impacted by hostilities, particularly in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and Myanmar. State Secretary Gabrič also expressed concern for vulnerable groups, including women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, journalists and media professionals. She drew attention to the often overlooked impact on the elderly and to gender-based violence, which disproportionately affects women and girls. She emphasised the critical importance of upholding international humanitarian and human rights law.

Slovenia firmly believes that access to clean water is a fundamental human right and essential for survival, particularly in conflict-affected areas. "The impact of conflict on water protection and water infrastructure has long-lasting consequences for civilian populations," State Secretary Gabrič added.

Slovenia is one of the three founding members of the Global Alliance to Spare Water from Armed Conflicts. On 23 May, the State Secretary will also take part in the Arria-formula meeting on the protection of water in armed conflict, held at the Security Council and organised by the Global Alliance.

In addition, she will participate as the closing speaker in the Protection of Civilians Week side event on the Global Initiative on international humanitarian law co-organised by Slovenia.