The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing a public meeting to discuss proposed recommendations for the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) for fiscal years (FYs) 2028 through 2032. The public meeting will be held on July 14, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more background information on the meeting or to submit comments, please see the Federal Register notice with assigned docket FDA-2025-N-0816 issued on May 19, 2025.
