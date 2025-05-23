State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick begins regularly scheduled audit of Shelby County

05/23/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Revolutionary War hero Isaac Shelby had a known fondness for the "Liberty Song" just as Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is known to be fond of county governmental operations that are effective, efficient, and transparent. Fitzpatrick announced today that his office held an entrance meeting with county officials on Friday, May 23 to officially begin a regularly scheduled audit of Shelby County.

"Isaac Shelby famously forced the surrender of more than 90 soldiers at the British stronghold of Thickety Fork without firing a single shot and there will similarly be no need for shots to be fired as we continue to wage our war against waste, fraud, and abuse at the county government level. I want to thank county officials for welcoming us in for this regularly scheduled audit and assure the people of Shelby County that we will make this a thorough review that will give them a better understanding of how their government is operating and, if necessary, how it can improve," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a performance audit of Shelby County in 2017. The audit provided the county with an overall rating of "good" while raising concerns related to the county's railroad tax collections because the county collector withheld about $3,000 in excess commissions.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Shelby County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.