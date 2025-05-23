Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: May 23, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of Nearly $40 Million in Paving and Bridge Replacement Projects in the Towns of Salina, Brutus and Cato Two Infrastructure Projects Will Enhance Safety, Improve Resiliency and Traffic Flow in Central New York New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is underway on nearly $40 million in infrastructure improvement projects along two major roadways in Central New York. The investments to the region’s transportation network include a significant paving project on State Route 370, in the bustling Town of Salina and Village of Liverpool, in Onondaga County, that will restore roadways and improve traffic flow for a heavily traveled artery and pedestrian-dense corridor. Additionally, the bridge carrying State Route 34 over the Erie/Barge Canal/Seneca River nestled in the rural Towns of Brutus and Cato, in Cayuga County, will be replaced with a stronger, more resilient structure, helping to ensure the continued accessibility of this vital travel route for generations. “When we think of infrastructure projects, highways and bridges are often what comes to mind, but infrastructure encompasses roadways of all kinds, each of them playing an important role in our daily lives,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “We are going the extra mile to ensure our transportation network can support the growth of our communities – not just today, but well into the future. Whether they are behind the wheel of their vehicle, putting their children on the school bus, taking a walk with their family, or going for a bike ride, Central New Yorkers who rely on these roadways will rest easy, knowing they are smooth and safe routes for all.” The $13.8 million federally funded State Route 370 paving project will allow for full-depth reconstruction of the pivotal route, restoring it to good condition, and ensuring it is structurally sound for another 50 years. State Route 370, which crosses over the historic Erie Canal and Seneca River as it enters the Town of Salina, is known as Cold Springs Road as it winds its way through a sidewalk-lined residential area, before becoming 2nd Street in the Village of Liverpool. Excavation will begin at the western portion of the project limits, along State Route 370, near the entrance to Liverpool Elementary School, extending one mile east to where 2nd Street meets Oswego and Cypress Streets. Additionally, state funds will be used to resurface Tulip Street and Vine Street in the Village of Liverpool. Non-compliant curb ramps will also be reconstructed or repaired, and sections of sidewalk will be replaced to ensure accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Crosswalk signal enhancements will also be implemented, allowing for safer interactions between vehicles and pedestrians at busy intersections. Traveling westbound along State Route 370, traffic intersects with State Route 34 in the quaint Village of Cato. State Route 34, which runs north and south, crosses the Erie/Barge Canal/Seneca River in the Towns of Brutus and Cato in Cayuga County where a $24 million federal and state funded project to replace the bridge carrying Route 34 is starting, helping to enhance safety and improve resiliency along the vital travel route connecting the two towns. The project will replace the existing five span bridge, which was constructed in 1963 and has reached the end of its service life, with a three span steel girder structure located approximately seven feet east of the existing bridge. Construction will include the realignment of State Route 34 with new bridge approaches built to connect the relocated structure and include full depth pavement replacement. Architectural treatments will be added to bridge with new navigation lights, signs, and pavement markings. In addition, the bridge will be widened to accommodate an eight-foot shoulder for the safe crossing of pedestrians and bicyclists. Over 3,000 vehicles travel across the State Route 34 bridge over the Erie/Barge Canal/Seneca River daily and will utilize a detour route when the current bridge closes and is demolished and while the new bridge is being constructed. The State Route 370 pavement project and the State Route 34 bridge replacement project are anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2026. Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to millions in funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer future in Central New York and boosting the local economy. This will restore roadways along the State Route 370 in Onondaga County and replace the bridge carrying State Route 34 over Seneca River in Cayuga County, helping connect residents and visitors across Central New York all while creating jobs, jobs, jobs. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these dollars to good use to improve safety and connectivity for Central New Yorkers.” State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “These investments in Salina and Liverpool are a game-changer for families, commuters, and local businesses. Rebuilding State Route 370 - one of the busiest corridors in Onondaga County - means safer streets, smoother travel, and stronger neighborhoods. This project is a smart, long-term investment in our community’s infrastructure and quality of life, and I thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for moving it forward.” State Senator Rachel May said, “With the latest $40 million in improvements to roads and bridges in our area, Central New Yorkers can confidently rely on our roadways as a safe, timely, and dependable way to travel. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her strong commitment to modernizing the many roads and bridges in our region.” Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, "This investment in Route 370 is a win for the residents of Salina and Liverpool. The Village of Liverpool is very pleased that there will be the extensive repairs done to 370 that are so long overdue. We look forward to having the road in good working order!"

