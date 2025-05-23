【Preserve Grand Prix culture】Award Ceremony for “Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition” is held today (23 May) Works are exhibited at Macao Grand Prix Museum

MACAU, May 23 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum, under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), partners with Macau Creations Limited to organize the “Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition” with the aim to foster integration across “tourism + sports”. The award ceremony was held today (23 May) to confer 30 awards upon the winners.

The “Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition” (referred to as the “Competition”) was held at the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”). Deputy Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi, Chief Executive Officer of Macau Creations Limited, Wilson Chi Ian Lam, and Executive Director of Macau Cable TV, Limited, Rainbow Sou, attended the ceremony and presented the awards. The newly-debuted model cars of Triumph TR2, the champion car of the first Asian Grand Prix Macau, were also introduced at the ceremony. Modelled after Triumph TR2 at the scale of 1:18 and 1:43, the model cars are on sale at the Museum’s gift shop. Motorsport fans are welcome to purchase and widen their collections.

Explore where Macao motorsport’s glorious history begins

Revolving Triumph TR2, driven by the champion of the first Asian Grand Prix Macau, as the creative theme and core subject of illustrations, the Competition allowed participants to explore the glorious history and cultural value of Macao motorsport through artistic creation.

88 entries were received for the Competition. The judging panel evaluated the works based upon standards of creativity, skills and aesthetics. Together with the online votes of the public, which accumulated to over 10,000 votes, the first, second and third awards, online choice awards, merit awards and finalist awards were conferred in the categories of Secondary School and Public. The first, second and third awards go to Chan Hei Wo, Leong Sam U and Ma Nim Ian in the Middle School category respectively, while Tam Iok Meng, Lam Si Cheng and Cheang Ka Ian are the winners of the first, second and third awards in the Public category. The complete list of winners is posted on the website of the Macao Grand Prix Museum (mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo).

Finalist and awarded works exhibited at the Museum

The “Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition” is organized by the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Macau Creations Limited, with Macau Cable TV as the supporting media entity. All the finalist and awarded works are exhibited at the basement of the Museum from today until 1 September. The public can behold the awardees’ creative themed artworks and embark upon an artistic journey into the valuable history.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is dedicated to promoting and carrying on the motorsport culture. By organizing this illustration competition in collaboration with a local enterprise, the Museum seeks to ignite creative passion of Macao residents, while instilling deeper love and understanding of the Macau Grand Prix in the society, for more profound integration between “tourism + sports”.