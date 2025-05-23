Governor Hochul Announces 28 Transformational Projects in the Hudson Valley as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 28 transformational projects for the Mid-Hudson Region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Thirteen projects were announced for White Plains, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; ten projects were announced for Highland Falls, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and five projects were announced for Montgomery, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Our downtowns are where New Yorkers unwind and our communities connect. Every downtown that we transform through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs elevate the quality of life for residents and that is what we’re doing in the Hudson Valley,” Governor Hochul said. “When communities are invested in, they thrive — and we’re investing in the development of beautiful main streets and boosting our local economies, creating lasting change for New Yorkers all across the state.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects — we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike — laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

City of White Plains

The White Plains DRI focuses on the City’s traditional urban core. The area is home to numerous multi-family developments, the soon to be redeveloped Galleria and City Center shopping malls, a thriving restaurant row and hospitality center, and a busy Metro North train station. DRI projects identified by the community focus on enhancing downtown buildings and community centers, public gathering spaces, safe and accessible pedestrian and bike infrastructure, and interconnectivity between the downtown and the adjacent neighborhoods.

The 13 White Plains DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Build a Protected Bicycle Track and Implement Pedestrian Safety Improvements on Hamilton Avenue ($2,700,000): Establish a boulevard-style median on Hamilton Avenue, featuring a two-way protected cycle track and refuge islands at intersections to improve pedestrian safety, calm vehicle traffic and improve corridor appearance.

Establish a boulevard-style median on Hamilton Avenue, featuring a two-way protected cycle track and refuge islands at intersections to improve pedestrian safety, calm vehicle traffic and improve corridor appearance. Create the “Water Street Connector,” a Linear Park Connecting Hillside Terrace to Downtown ($2,250,000): Transform the right-of-way between Water Street and Hillside Terrace into a linear park connecting Hillside Terrace to downtown.

Transform the right-of-way between Water Street and Hillside Terrace into a linear park connecting Hillside Terrace to downtown. Create and Implement a Comprehensive Branding and Wayfinding Initiative ($749,000): Develop a brand unique to White Plains and create wayfinding to direct residents and visitors to key locations and various points of interest.

Develop a brand unique to White Plains and create wayfinding to direct residents and visitors to key locations and various points of interest. Create a Pocket Park at 73 Waller Avenue ($745,000): Convert the municipal parking lot at 73 Waller Avenue into a new pocket park.

Convert the municipal parking lot at 73 Waller Avenue into a new pocket park. Implement a Small Projects Fund for Building Improvements and Public Art ($600,000): Create a Small Projects Fund to help advance a wide range of small downtown projects including exterior and interior building renovations, upper story residential improvements, permanent equipment acquisition and public art installations.

Create a Small Projects Fund to help advance a wide range of small downtown projects including exterior and interior building renovations, upper story residential improvements, permanent equipment acquisition and public art installations. Improve the Thomas H. Slater Center ($600,000): Enhance and improve the Thomas H. Slater Center with a new ADA accessible bathroom and new windows to foster a sense of expansiveness and light, improve energy efficiency and enhance comfort in the building.

Enhance and improve the Thomas H. Slater Center with a new ADA accessible bathroom and new windows to foster a sense of expansiveness and light, improve energy efficiency and enhance comfort in the building. Enhance Streetscaping Throughout the DRI Area ($554,000): Create and implement an overall streetscaping vision throughout downtown.

Create and implement an overall streetscaping vision throughout downtown. Establish the ArtsW’s Makerspace at the ArtsWestchester Building ($500,000): Create the “ArtsW’s Makerspace,” a new multi-purpose education center, by expanding the footprint of the ArtsWestchester building.

Create the “ArtsW’s Makerspace,” a new multi-purpose education center, by expanding the footprint of the ArtsWestchester building. Reimagine the White Plains Train Station Clock Tower ($270,000): Restore the White Plains Train Station clock tower into a vibrant landmark featuring community-driven art.

Restore the White Plains Train Station clock tower into a vibrant landmark featuring community-driven art. Enhance Curb Appeal at the Chester Apartments ($245,000): Enhance the visual impression of Chester Avenue with public art, landscaping and a creative ground floor façade at the Chester apartment building.

Enhance the visual impression of Chester Avenue with public art, landscaping and a creative ground floor façade at the Chester apartment building. Install Decorative Lighting Throughout the Business Improvement District ($225,000): Enhance the public realm with decorative lighting installations that create a more festive and inviting environment throughout the Business Improvement District.

Enhance the public realm with decorative lighting installations that create a more festive and inviting environment throughout the Business Improvement District. Revitalize the Mamaroneck Pedestrian Pathway ($132,000): Revitalize the pedestrian pathway from Mamaroneck Avenue to the municipal garage to create a safer, more enjoyable pedestrian experience.

Revitalize the pedestrian pathway from Mamaroneck Avenue to the municipal garage to create a safer, more enjoyable pedestrian experience. Upgrade the Interior and Exterior of the Play Group Theatre ($130,000): Renovate the Play Group Theatre with new stage lighting, flooring, window shades and lighting. Upgrade the HVAC system and building façade.

Village of Highland Falls

The Village of Highland Falls has been identified in Orange County’s most recent comprehensive plan as a priority growth area, which makes it an ideal location for downtown revitalization. The Village’s NY Forward projects will build on and expand past incremental downtown improvements, including upgrading and renovating downtown buildings for mixed use; enhancing park and community spaces; completing wayfinding and branding initiatives; and creating new housing options.

The 10 Highland Falls NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Redesign and Expand Ladycliff Park to Increase Usage and Offer New Amenities in Downtown ($1,300,000): Transform Ladycliff Park by expanding the park along Webb Lane and adding ADA accessible walking paths, tables and seating, an amphitheater to host community events and additional landscaping.

Transform Ladycliff Park by expanding the park along Webb Lane and adding ADA accessible walking paths, tables and seating, an amphitheater to host community events and additional landscaping. Improve and Restore Downtown Buildings with a Small Project Fund ($600,000): Establish a Small Project Fund that will enable business and property owners to improve building facades, enhance building interiors, purchase permanent equipment and enhance building exteriors with public art.

Establish a Small Project Fund that will enable business and property owners to improve building facades, enhance building interiors, purchase permanent equipment and enhance building exteriors with public art. Renovate 441 Main Street to Add and Improve Residential Units and Make an Inviting Storefront ($405,000): Renovate existing apartments and construct new apartments on an additional story at 441 Main Street. Also, upgrade the storefront exterior with new signage and windows to make the restaurant more inviting to the public.

Renovate existing apartments and construct new apartments on an additional story at 441 Main Street. Also, upgrade the storefront exterior with new signage and windows to make the restaurant more inviting to the public. Highlight Downtown Highland Falls with a Comprehensive Branding and Wayfinding Initiative ($400,000): Create a branding strategy for downtown Highland Falls to attract and inform visitors about points of interest and downtown businesses; design and install custom wayfinding signage to facilitate navigation and inform visitors about the downtown.

Create a branding strategy for downtown Highland Falls to attract and inform visitors about points of interest and downtown businesses; design and install custom wayfinding signage to facilitate navigation and inform visitors about the downtown. Enhance South Gate Tavern Through Building Repairs and Capacity Upgrades ($314,000): Expand existing South Gate Tavern with second floor restaurant balcony to provide outdoor seating along Main Street. Restore the building's exterior façade and perform interior upgrades.

Expand existing South Gate Tavern with second floor restaurant balcony to provide outdoor seating along Main Street. Restore the building's exterior façade and perform interior upgrades. Revitalize 447 Main Street to Add New Apartments and Modernize the Building Exterior ($400,000): Add a second story and renovate the exterior of 447 Main Street to modernize the façade and add new residential units.

Add a second story and renovate the exterior of 447 Main Street to modernize the façade and add new residential units. Develop 285 Main Street into an Arts and Retail Space ($201,000): Reactivate 285 Main Street into an art center to provide opportunities for community arts programming, retail space and exhibit/event space.

Reactivate 285 Main Street into an art center to provide opportunities for community arts programming, retail space and exhibit/event space. Add New Residential and Commercial Spaces at 327 Main Street ($475,000): Renovate 327 Main Street to include an additional residential unit, reactivate the vacant commercial storefront, improve the existing grocery store with equipment and interior upgrades and enhance the building exterior.

Renovate 327 Main Street to include an additional residential unit, reactivate the vacant commercial storefront, improve the existing grocery store with equipment and interior upgrades and enhance the building exterior. Renovate 293 Main Street to Improve Interior and Exterior Conditions ($180,000): Enhance 293 Main Street by conducting façade upgrades, interior and exterior renovations and upgrades to mechanical systems.

Enhance 293 Main Street by conducting façade upgrades, interior and exterior renovations and upgrades to mechanical systems. Renovate 209 Main Street to Attract Commercial Tenants ($225,000): Conduct interior and exterior renovations to upgrade the building façade and enhance the functionality of vacant commercial space to make it rentable.

Village of Montgomery

The Village of Montgomery is a quaint historic village with a strong sense of community and a picturesque location along the Wallkill River. The NY Forward downtown area is compact and walkable, containing a high concentration of historic buildings, businesses and civic and cultural amenities. The NY Forward projects will develop new housing options; improve connectivity among the Village’s downtown parks and green spaces; improve streetscape safety and walkability; preserve historic structures; and expand childcare facilities.

The 5 Montgomery NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Foster a Walkable Downtown Montgomery Through Streetscaping and Enhanced Connections ($1,500,000): Enhance the streetscape of the core downtown area, including sidewalk upgrades and the installation of street trees, lampposts, seating areas and crosswalks on up to six streets with a focus on Clinton and Union Streets.

Enhance the streetscape of the core downtown area, including sidewalk upgrades and the installation of street trees, lampposts, seating areas and crosswalks on up to six streets with a focus on Clinton and Union Streets. Redesign and Upgrade Veterans Memorial Park to Meet the Needs of All Residents and Visitors ($961,000): Redesign Veterans Memorial Park to improve circulation, enhance accessibility, safety and aesthetics, and provide new and improved amenities for users of all ages, including new pedestrian and bicycle paths, play area amenities, new and improved athletic fields and improvements to the current teen center.

Redesign Veterans Memorial Park to improve circulation, enhance accessibility, safety and aesthetics, and provide new and improved amenities for users of all ages, including new pedestrian and bicycle paths, play area amenities, new and improved athletic fields and improvements to the current teen center. Construct a Mixed-Use Development on an Underutilized Parking Lot at 71- 73 Clinton Street ($950,000): Construct a mixed-use building at 71-73 Clinton Street that includes commercial space on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper floors, as well as pedestrian improvements along Charles Street from Union to Bridge Street.

Construct a mixed-use building at 71-73 Clinton Street that includes commercial space on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper floors, as well as pedestrian improvements along Charles Street from Union to Bridge Street. Expand Montgomery Nursery School to Meet the Demand for Additional Students ($589,000): Expand the Montgomery Nursery School to include additional classroom space and amenities, ensuring the facility is equipped to serve its students’ educational needs.

Expand the Montgomery Nursery School to include additional classroom space and amenities, ensuring the facility is equipped to serve its students’ educational needs. Establish a Small Project Fund to Provide Funding Opportunities for Capital Improvements and Small Business Assistance ($500,000): Establish a Small Project Fund dedicated to revitalizing downtown buildings by preserving their historic character and enhancing their overall quality, including façade upgrades and historic restoration, accessibility and safety enhancements and energy-efficiency improvements.

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

MHREDC Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “These investments in White Plains, Highland Falls, and Montgomery underscore how targeted, community-driven projects can unlock long-term value. By enhancing cultural spaces, activating underused properties, and improving public infrastructure, DRI and NY Forward are enabling communities to build on their assets in ways that reflect local priorities and strengthen civic life.”

City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for recognizing the potential of White Plains and making a bold investment in our city’s future. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative will help us reimagine and reinvigorate the heart of our community - transforming key corridors, enhancing public spaces, improving pedestrian safety, and creating new cultural and recreational amenities. These projects will build on our momentum and ensure downtown White Plains continues to thrive as a dynamic, walkable, and inclusive hub for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”

Village of Montgomery Mayor Michael R. Hembury said, “We are grateful to receive this grant from the state. It will be used to enhance the downtown and park areas in our beautiful and historic village. We are glad that New York State recognized that Montgomery village is a great place to live and raise a family.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am thrilled that White Plains will receive nearly $10 million from the seventh round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to support 13 projects throughout the city. White Plains is a beautiful and vibrant community, and this funding will enable positive investments in downtown White Plains for its diverse community and will enhance our city’s arts and culture, tourism, and street safety. I am proud to represent White Plains, and I want to thank the Governor for her commitment to supporting our communities.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, "Downtown revitalization has long been a driving force behind White Plains’ growth, and this new investment will help propel it forward. White Plains has been a leader in sustainable development, and these projects, including protected bike and pedestrian lanes, refuge spaces, and streetscaping, are essential to that mission. I thank Governor Hochul and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach for their leadership and commitment to these transformative efforts.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, "I am delighted that the Mid-Hudson Region is the recipient of these terrific grants. Representing White Plains, I am particularly proud of the projects selected, which will have a significant positive impact on the vitality of this area, improving the safety, culture, and sense of community. Kudos to White Plains for having the initiative to go after these grants."

Assemblymember Chris Eachus said, “These NY Forward projects for the Village of Highland Falls will be transformative for a region that so recently saw catastrophic flooding only two years ago. Enhancing streets and infrastructure, revitalizing Main Street with new cultural and economic centers, and sustainably developing new residential units in areas of need will all add to the already existing beauty of the area. Highland Falls is a gem on the shores of the Hudson River, neighboring the historic West Point, and I am proud to see it receiving the attention it deserves.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “On behalf of Westchester County, I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for this tremendous investment in White Plains — a city that is not only our County Seat, but a vibrant hub where people live, work, and play. These transformative projects will breathe new life into our downtown, support small businesses, enhance our arts and cultural spaces, and improve public infrastructure for residents and visitors alike. This bold commitment by Governor Hochul is a game-changer for White Plains and a powerful reminder of what’s possible when the State and local communities work together to build a stronger, more inclusive future.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) composed of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.