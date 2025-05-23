Montgomery County Council Approval of Fiscal Year 2026 Budget will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” with Special Guest Council President Stewart on Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, May 23 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 22, 2025

The upcoming programs and activities offered by the Latino Health Initiative, focusing on physical and mental health, will also be highlighted

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart, who serves as the chair of the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Audit Committees and sits on the Transportation and Environment Committee; Ingrid Lizama, communications manager at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Latino Health Initiative; and Andrea Naranjo, coordinator for the Montgomery County Police Department’s Hispanic Academy. The show will air on Friday, May 23 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Council President Stewart will discuss the Council’s final vote on Montgomery County’s $7.6 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget and the $6 billion amended FY30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). As Council president, one of Stewart’s top priorities has been increasing transparency and community participation in the budget process. During the program, she will highlight key components of the newly adopted budget, including:

Funding $3.6 billion for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), representing half of the County’s total budget and meeting 99.8 percent of the Board of Education’s request;

Investments to enhance public safety across the County;

Funding to support transportation and environmental initiatives; and

Holding the line on property tax and income tax rates.

In addition, the Council voted to eliminate fares for all Ride On bus riders to promote transit equity, boost ridership, and make the County’s bus system more accessible and user-friendly.

The second segment will highlight the services, programs, and events organized by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Latino Health Initiative. The focus will be on the “Let’s Chat with Zumba” program, which promotes physical activity and social connection among participants while incorporating educational presentations on current climate-related topics.

Additionally, as we transition into warmer weather, the interview will spotlight the “Baño de Bosque” initiative, which encourages group walks in various Montgomery County parks as a way to promote exercise and mental well-being. Residents interested in learning more about these and other programs can call 240-777-3221.

The radio program will conclude highlighting Montgomery County Police Department’ Hispanic Academy. The academy's goal is to educate community members about the role of law enforcement. The program is free for County residents and covers cultural differences and historical perceptions of law enforcement in other countries. This initiative is part of MCPD's efforts to educate the Hispanic community about local laws and police operations in Montgomery County. Registration for the next session begins this May.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

