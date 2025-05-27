Nick Bedford Named Chief Executive Officer of Smith

Smith Company Logo Nick Bedford, Chief Executive Officer at Smith

Nick will lead the company’s corporate strategy and global business operations

Relationships have always been Smith’s business, and our unique structure, people, and experience position us as a prime partner to businesses across the global electronic-component market.” — Nick Bedford, Chief Executive Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Nick Bedford to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Nick will oversee all aspects of the company’s business and direction, facilitate future growth, and maintain Smith’s longstanding position as an industry leader “Nick’s expertise and leadership have been key drivers behind Smith’s upward trajectory in recent years,” said Leland Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “His ability to see the big picture will help us to continue to innovate and expand, and I am confident he will help us unlock new opportunities that will take Smith to the next level.”Joining Smith as its Chief Financial Officer in 2020, Nick helped support the company’s growth from USD $1.5 billion to USD $4.7 billion in annual revenue. He also brings more than two decades of experience directing global financial operations and developing partnerships in key regions throughout the world.“Relationships have always been Smith’s business, whether they’re new or decades old, and our unique structure, people, and experience position us as a prime partner to businesses across the global electronic-component market,” said Nick. “I am excited for the opportunity to build on these relationships and foster our continued success.”Nick is stepping into this role to succeed Marc Barnhill, who will be retiring. Marc provided more than 35 years of leadership and vision to Smith, developing the company into a multibillion-dollar enterprise spanning four continents.“Marc’s insight and superb business acumen have paved the way for many of Smith’s achievements over the years, and his efforts have laid the groundwork for a smooth transition to new leadership,” said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “As Nick prepares to take the reins, I trust that he will augment Smith’s impressive legacy, and I look forward to the exciting prospects ahead.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.

