Announcing FY 2025 Notices of Funding Opportunity

I am pleased to share that the Office on Violence Against Women has released 19 Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs) inviting applications for grants to combat domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. We anticipate releasing more NOFOs over the coming weeks and will periodically update our NOFO Release Plan.

Some resources to help you prepare your application are:

Be sure to sign up to receive the latest announcements and information from OVW.

Thank you for what you do to keep people safe in your communities.

