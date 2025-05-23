Youth Mental Health Event in June: “Rooted in Strength”

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is partnering with NAMI Maine to promote youth mental health through programs like Sources of Strength, an evidence-based suicide prevention program being implemented in schools across Maine.

This year, the work of the Sources of Strength peer leaders will be celebrated at the “Rooted in Strength” event hosted by NAMI Maine. This event will recognize the accomplishments of the Sources of Strength peer leaders who have worked hard to promote mental health awareness and create safe, supportive spaces for students. Though centered around Sources of Strength peer leaders, this event is open to any students who are passionate about mental health and creating change in their communities.

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport

Please help spread the word about this free event! Families are welcome to join in on the fun. While teenagers engage in activities, families—including younger and older siblings—can participate or explore the beautiful grounds of Wolfe’s Neck Center.

There will be games, lunch (that the NAMI Maine team is grilling!), and even some friendly sheep to meet!

To learn more, view the agenda, and to register, please visit NAMI Maine’s event page or check out the event flyer and details here.