PowerBuy Offers Licensing or Acquisition Opportunity for Patented Social Commerce Technology

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to escalating international tariffs and rising marketing costs, PowerBuy is extending an exclusive opportunity for social commerce and e-commerce companies to license or acquire its patented intellectual property and technology base. This proven technology is designed to reduce customer acquisition costs, increase user engagement, and strengthen brand competitiveness in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.

PowerBuy’s core IP is centered around a patented “community buying” technology that transforms individual shoppers into micro-influencers. By enabling customers to unlock lower prices through social sharing, brands and online retailers benefit from organic user acquisition, higher conversion rates, and increased average order values—all without relying on expensive advertising platforms.

“Our technology was built with the future of commerce in mind,” said Bruce Watanabe, Co-Founder of PowerBuy. “As brands continue to battle rising ad spend and unpredictable global trade policies, our patented engine offers a scalable, affordable, and highly engaging alternative to traditional marketing strategies.”

Key Features of PowerBuy’s IP and Technology Include:

• Custom-Built E-Commerce Marketplace Platform - Complete with full source code, providing a robust foundation for launching or enhancing direct-to-consumer marketplaces.

• SaaS Social Commerce Platform on Shopify & AWS Marketplace (API) - Engineered for viral adoption and seamless integration, PowerBuy empowers both Shopify merchants and enterprise-level companies with custom solutions to activate social selling at scale—effortlessly and efficiently.

• Enterprise-Grade AI & Machine Learning Tools - Includes dynamic pricing algorithms, predictive analytics, personalized product recommendations, and automated viral sharing features to boost engagement and conversions.

• Extensive First-Party Consumer Data - Access to over 20 terabytes of proprietary data capturing real-world consumer behavior, shopping patterns, and conversion pathways.

• Patented Social Commerce Technology - Proprietary and patent-protected system that powers PowerBuy’s viral group purchasing and share-to-save functionality—creating a defensible advantage in the market.

PowerBuy is open to discussions with strategic partners interested in:

• Exclusive or non-exclusive licensing

• Asset acquisition or full technology transfer

• White-labeling opportunities for global expansion

PowerBuy has engaged Adapt IP Ventures, a leading intellectual property and technology brokerage firm, to manage all inquiries related to licensing or acquisition of its platform and technology assets. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out promptly, as this offering is available for a limited time and subject to competitive interest.

About PowerBuy

PowerBuy is a social commerce venture headquartered in Irvine, California. The company’s patented platform empowers merchants to convert shoppers into brand advocates by enabling social sharing at checkout, driving down acquisition costs and creating viral momentum. PowerBuy’s mission is to transform the way ecommerce brands grow—with community, not just capital.

