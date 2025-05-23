Bitcoin Hits All-Time High of $109,400; PAIRMiner Highlights Increased User Interest in Cloud Mining

Bitcoin's record-breaking rally drives interest in cloud mining; PAIRMiner reports rising user activity as it simplifies access to crypto earnings





PAIRMiner Image

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high of $109,400, marking renewed optimism across the cryptocurrency market. This growth comes amid easing global economic tensions and a temporary trade agreement between China and the United States, which has contributed to an improved investment climate. Over the past month, Bitcoin has increased more than 26%, with market analysts eyeing further gains toward the $114,000–$120,000 range.

As interest in digital assets grows, PAIRMiner, a cloud mining service provider, reports a rise in user participation. The platform enables individuals to engage in mining without technical expertise or hardware ownership by offering simplified mining contracts.

Key Features of PAIRMiner:

New User Offer : Eligible users can receive $150 in complimentary cloud computing power upon registration.



: Eligible users can receive $150 in complimentary cloud computing power upon registration. Mining Options : Users can mine supported cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).



: Users can mine supported cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Referral Program : Participants may earn rewards through PAIRMiner’s two-tier referral structure.



: Participants may earn rewards through PAIRMiner’s two-tier referral structure. Operational Disclosure: PAIRMiner states that it is registered in the United Kingdom and operates in alignment with applicable financial guidelines.







Illustrative potential earnings based on contract details.

According to the PAIRMiner team, the platform is developed with a focus on accessibility and aims to broaden participation in blockchain-based financial tools. In addition to mining, users have access to wallet and staking features designed to support long-term engagement with digital assets.

As Bitcoin continues to gain institutional and retail traction, PAIRMiner positions itself as a platform supporting broader participation in the crypto ecosystem.

About PAIRMiner

PAIRMiner is a UK-registered cloud mining platform that offers accessible, hardware-free crypto mining solutions. It supports BTC, ETH, LTC, and more, helping users participate in the digital asset space through simple, user-friendly tools and services.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

agnes@pairminer.com

https://pairminer.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b24c6005-b3a2-4355-a04f-916714bd94c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4b33db0-494b-48d4-a50c-e8586e9533c7

PAIRMiner Image PAIRMiner Image Illustrative potential earnings based on contract details Illustrative potential earnings based on contract details

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.