Aortic Stent Graft Market Size is Expected to Reach $4.03 Billion by 2031, Driven by Aortic Aneurysms and Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures | The Insight Partners

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The aortic stent graft market value is expected to reach US$ 4.03 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.62 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of aortic aneurysms, the shift toward minimally invasive procedures, and increased healthcare infrastructure spending in emerging markets.



2. Rising Prevalence of Aortic Aneurysms:



Aortic aneurysms, especially abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA), are on the rise owing to increased indulgence in smoking and lifestyle modifications that lead to elevated cholesterol, wreaking havoc by weakening the aortic wall.

Since these aneurysms may cause fatal ruptures, early intervention is crucial. Aortic stent grafts, employed in endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR), provide a minimally invasive option, the risks of which are much lower than those with conventional open surgery. The stent grafts are intended to strengthen the aorta in cases of aneurysm and prevent rupture.

In addition, increased awareness of aortic aneurysms and improved diagnostic tests, such as CT scans and MRI, are leading to earlier diagnoses and driving the demand for stent graft procedures. As the aging population worldwide increases, so will the prevalence of aortic aneurysms, further compelling the market for aortic stent grafts. This factor, coupled with continuous breakthroughs in stent graft technology design, is driving market demand and providing patients with improved treatment options.

3. Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures:



Open surgery for aortic aneurysm typically results in large wounds, longer hospitalization, and increased risk of complications—particularly in older or high-risk patients. Conversely, endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR), both relying on aortic stent grafts, provide a less invasive approach with substantial clinical advantages.

These techniques include the placement of a stent graft via a small incision in the groin and advancing it to the involved section of the aorta via imaging technology. The technique reduces operation time, blood loss, and recovery time, with minimal infection risk and postoperative complications. Patients' greater demand for faster recovery and the ability to resume regular activity immediately has increased the utilization of these procedures worldwide.

Physicians are also increasingly opting for minimally invasive procedures because of decreased hospitalization costs and improved patient outcomes. With hospitals and surgery centers upgrading, the need for next-generation aortic stent graft systems remains on the upswing. With this trend complemented by continuous improvements in stent graft technology and imaging guidance, the aortic stent graft market is expanding globally at an ever-increasing rate.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the aortic stent graft market is segmented into abdominal aortic stent grafts and thoracic aortic stent grafts. The abdominal aortic stent grafts segment held a larger market share in 2024.

By end user, the aortic stent graft market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the market in 2024.

The aortic stent graft market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: ENDOLOGIX INC; Terumo Corporation; Radcliffe Medical Media; Cook; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Corcym; LeMaitre Vascular, Inc; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc; and JOTEC GmbH are among the major companies operating in the aortic stent graft market.

Trending topics: Advancements in Stent Graft Technologies, Development of Bioresorbable and Drug-Eluting Grafts, Expansion of Branched and Fenestrated Endografts, Shift Toward Outpatient Endovascular Procedures, etc.

Headlines on Aortic Stent Graft

Terumo India Launched TREO Abdominal Stent-Graft System

Endovastec Minos Stent-Graft & Delivery System Approved in South Korea

Medtronic’s Steerant Aortic Guidewire is Launched for EVAR and TEVAR Procedures

Terumo Aortic Announced FDA Approval of Dissection and Transection Indication Expansion for the RELAY Pro Stent-graft System in the United States

Artivion Amends Agreements with Endospan, Provides Endospan with $25 million of Additional Debt Funding to Obtain FDA Approval for NEXUS.





Conclusion

The aortic stent graft market is expected to exhibit steady growth with rising cases of aortic aneurysms, greater use of minimally invasive procedures, and technological improvements in stent grafts. Aging demographics, enhanced diagnostic rates, and awareness about endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) are contributing to greater demand as well. Advancements in device personalization, imaging guidance, and material sciences are enhancing process success and patient outcomes. In addition, facilitative policies for reimbursement and healthcare infrastructure growth, especially in developing economies, are driving market expansion. As emphasis is directed toward less invasive but longer-lasting treatments, the aortic stent graft market is poised for further development.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers of abdominal aortic stent grafts and thoracic aortic stent grafts—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





