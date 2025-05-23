AI CERTs™ and Michigan Healthcare Academy Partner to Advance AI Education for Future Healthcare Professionals

Through this collaboration, MHA will offer access to AI CERTs’ certification programs such as AI+ Healthcare™ and AI+ Ethics™.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs™, a global leader in role-based certifications for Artificial Intelligence, proudly announces a new Authorized Training Partner: Michigan Healthcare Academy (MHA). This strategic partnership will bring AI CERTs’ in-demand certifications to MHA’s healthcare students, equipping them with practical AI knowledge and skills critical to the future of the healthcare workforce.Michigan Healthcare Academy, recently named a 2024 Top 10 Healthcare Education Provider by Healthcare Business Review, is widely respected for its commitment to high-quality training in healthcare roles such as Sterile Processing and Medical Assisting. This partnership with AI CERTs reflects MHA’s continued investment in preparing students for the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.Through this collaboration, MHA will offer access to AI CERTs’ certification programs such as AI+ Healthcare™ and AI+ Ethics™. These role-based certifications are designed to ensure healthcare professionals understand how to responsibly and effectively apply artificial intelligence in clinical, administrative, and operational settings.“At AI CERTs™, we believe that the future will be defined by those who can harness the power of artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively," said Russell Sarder, CEO of AI CERTs™. "Partnering with Michigan Healthcare Academy, an institution known for its academic rigor and commitment to workforce readiness, enables us to embed AI competency at the very foundation of healthcare training. Together, we are not just expanding AI learning; we are investing in a new generation of healthcare professionals prepared to lead in an increasingly competitive world,” Sarder added.MHA students will benefit from flexible, online certification programs that combine interactive learning, real-world case studies, and assessments focused on practical application. These certifications complement MHA’s core training programs and provide students with valuable credentials that enhance their career readiness in a tech-driven industry.For more information about the partnership and available certification programs, visit www.aicerts.ai and www.mihealthcareacademy.com About AI CERTs™AI CERTs™ is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Committed to bridging the global tech skills gap, AI CERTs™ offers ISO 17024:2012-aligned programs that emphasize hands-on, real-world application. Designed in collaboration with industry experts and global training partners, these certifications empower professionals across industries with practical, job-ready skills that drive immediate workplace impact.About Michigan Healthcare AcademyMichigan Healthcare Academy is a premier training provider for aspiring healthcare professionals, offering nationally recognized programs in Sterile Processing, Medical Assisting, and more. MHA’s mission is to deliver accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare education for today’s students and tomorrow’s workforce.For media queries, you can reach out to media@aicerts.ai or info@mihealthcareacademy.com.

