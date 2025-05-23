As Bitcoin Price Soars to $110,000, XRP and Dogecoin Whale Investors Turn to XY Miners Cloud Mining

XRP and Dogecoin investors have turned their attention to cloud mining platforms, using low-threshold, high-efficiency mining models to seek more stable sources of passive income and sustainable long-term asset growth opportunities.

Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As Bitcoin price skyrockets past $110,000 in 2025, a new wave of crypto momentum is sweeping across the market. Whale investors in XRP and Dogecoin are shifting their strategies, turning away from traditional HODLing and toward more profitable, sustainable options like cloud mining. Leading the charge is XY Miners, a trusted cloud mining platform that offers daily passive income without the hassle of managing hardware. With strong market confidence, green mining technology, and stable returns, XY Miners has become the go-to destination for XRP and Dogecoin whales seeking long-term growth and reliable income in the evolving crypto landscape.



What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining is a form of cryptocurrency mining that allows individuals to rent computing power from remote data centers. In this process, users do not need to invest in expensive mining equipment or maintain it. AI cloud mining providers are responsible for equipment, electricity, and maintenance costs, and users can earn cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin by renting computing power.



XY Miners' core advantages include

Free mining: $15 registration bonus, earn $0.5 per day

Users do not need to purchase expensive mining equipment, maintain it, or sign contracts.

Provide deposits and withdrawals of multiple cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20 and other cryptocurrencies.

Intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners.

The affiliate program allows users to receive up to 3% + 1.5% referral rewards and up to $30,000 in bonuses.

No extra fees: transparent pricing, no hidden service fees or management fees.

Adopt green mining technology to achieve a sustainable development path that takes into account both environmental protection and high efficiency

The company has built a comprehensive risk management system to provide round-the-clock security for user funds.

How to start cloud mining?

1. Fill in your email and register in one minute

2. Choose from a variety of mining plans based on different budgets and profit goals.

Here are the potential benefits you can realize.

· Antminer L7 Investment: $100 Total Return: $106 (including $6 profit)

· Antminer L9 Investment: $500 Total Return: $537.50 (including $37.5 profit)

· Antminer S21+ Investment: $1,000 Total Return: $1,146.30 (including $146.3 profit)

· Antminer S19e XP Hyd Investment: $5,000 Total Return: $7,355 (including $2355 profit)

· Antminer S21+ Hyd Investment: $10,000 Total Return: $15,010 (including $5010 profit)

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the XY Miners official website.)

3. Once your contract is active, the system begins mining for you instantly. Daily income is calculated every 24 hours, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

A trustworthy cloud mining platform

In the world of digital asset mining, security and trust are the foundations of every successful investment. XY Miners operates with a strong commitment to legal compliance, transparency, and integrity, always putting the safety of user assets first.

The platform is built on a multi-layered risk control system that safeguards every aspect of the mining process, from end-to-end data encryption to secure fund custody. This ensures that every investment is safe, traceable, and fully under user control, allowing investors to focus on growing their returns with total peace of mind.

Summary

At a time when Bitcoin prices have hit new highs and market confidence has recovered rapidly, cloud mining has become the preferred way for more and more investors to deploy crypto assets. XY Miners, with its legal and compliant operating model, green and sustainable energy use, and diversified and flexible contract solutions, has created a safe, transparent, and efficient passive income platform for global users. Whether you are a novice to the crypto world or a veteran "miner" looking for stable returns, now is the best time to join XY Miners and seize the dividends of the digital economy. Get started now and let your assets work for you!

Visit the official website to learn more.

Investor Contact: info@xyminers.com

Media Inquiries: pr@xyminers.com

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.





info (at) xyminers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.