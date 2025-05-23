As Bitcoin Hits New All-Time Highs, DN Miner Says It’s the Perfect Time to Add Cloud Mining to Your Strategy

Cloud mining offers a passive income buffer to stabilize portfolios and protect gains ahead of inevitable market corrections

London, UK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has once again surged past its all-time high, reigniting excitement across the crypto market and sending investor confidence soaring. But while many are celebrating record-breaking gains, DN Miner, a leading AI-powered cloud mining platform, is delivering a timely message: Now is the time to diversify, not overconcentrate.

According to DN Miner, the smartest move Bitcoin holders can make today is to leverage those gains by pairing their holdings with a cloud mining strategy. Doing so not only locks in passive income while BTC is high but also introduces stability into what could become a volatile correction phase.

The Best Time to Plan for Volatility is When the Market is Booming

It’s a lesson seasoned crypto investors know all too well: When Bitcoin spikes, corrections often follow. And with BTC recently breaking new price records, analysts across the space are warning of a potential pullback, whether weeks or months from now.

Rather than try to time exits or stress over short-term dips, DN Miner says there’s a better solution: add cloud mining now to create a consistent income stream that keeps paying through all market cycles.

"Bull markets are when you want to prepare for the bear," said Erin Stevens, Executive Director at DN Miner. "Adding cloud mining to your Bitcoin strategy lets you take advantage of current highs while setting yourself up for long-term stability and passive income, no matter what happens next."

How Cloud Mining Works Alongside Bitcoin Holdings

DN Miner’s platform allows users to deposit Bitcoin or XRP to fund cloud mining contracts. These contracts, powered by AI-optimized mining infrastructure, produce daily crypto rewards, regardless of what the broader market is doing.

This means that even if Bitcoin’s price declines, your mining contract generates income daily. It’s not a replacement for holding BTC — it’s a complement that helps reduce overall portfolio volatility and smooth out income flows.

Sample strategy:

A user holds 2 BTC in their portfolio





Investor allocates 0.2 BTC (~$22,200) to a cloud mining contract





Investor continues to hold 1.8 BTC, but now earns daily returns from the mining contract





If BTC drops 20%, the user still benefits from consistent mining income as prices consolidate





"This is about strategic positioning," Stevens said. "You don’t need to sell your Bitcoin to prepare for a correction — just use a portion of it to build a parallel income stream."

The Role of Passive Yield in Crypto Portfolios

As more retail investors seek out passive crypto strategies, DN Miner has positioned itself as a leader in simple, accessible, and effective cloud mining solutions. Unlike DeFi protocols or high-risk altcoin farming, DN Miner’s contracts offer:

Zero technical expertise required





No hardware or setup needed





AI-optimized mining operations for maximum efficiency





Daily payouts in crypto





Real-time dashboards to track performance





24/7 support for all user tiers





With no need to monitor prices or manage trades, cloud mining is an ideal way to earn without active participation, helping investors ride out price turbulence and avoid emotional decision-making during market downturns.

A Portfolio Buffer for the Next Market Cycle

When Bitcoin enters a correction, as it inevitably does after hitting new highs, many investors face the emotional burden of watching their portfolios shrink in real time. DN Miner provides a way to stay in the market while still earning, even when sentiment turns bearish.

"Crypto corrections are part of the game," added Stevens. "But the investors who win long-term are the ones who have income mechanisms that don’t stop when prices drop. Cloud mining is exactly that mechanism."

Low Barriers, High Accessibility

DN Miner’s platform is designed to welcome both seasoned investors and newcomers. Its streamlined registration process, flexible funding options (BTC or XRP), and bonus incentives — including a $100 welcome bonus for new accounts — make it one of the most accessible cloud mining platforms on the market.

Current platform features include:

AI-powered mining optimization





Advanced security and threat detection





ASIC hardware paired with liquid cooling for 40% thermal efficiency





Multi-signature wallet authentication





Independent third-party security audits

The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:

Start Building Passive Yield Before the Next Dip

With Bitcoin flying high, now is the moment to leverage that momentum into a strategy that builds passive yield and ensures long-term resilience. DN Miner makes it easy to do just that, helping investors maximize returns today while protecting against tomorrow’s inevitable corrections.

"You don’t have to choose between holding Bitcoin and protecting your portfolio," said Stevens. "With DN Miner, you can do both."

About DN Miner

DN Miner is a next-generation cloud mining platform designed to help crypto investors earn daily rewards through secure, AI-powered mining contracts. Funded with BTC or XRP, DN Miner contracts require no hardware or technical skill and offer a reliable way to build passive crypto income alongside long-term holdings. The company’s mission is to democratize access to mining and empower investors to build diversified, yield-producing portfolios in any market condition.

Company name: DNMiner

Company email: info@dnminer.com

Company website: https://dnminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.