Panic Attack Treatment Market to Reach USD 8.66 Billion, Globally by 2035 at 16.8% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

Burlingame, CA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to projections, the global panic attack treatment market is expected to reach USD 2.92 billion in 2025 and expand to USD 8.66 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during this period. Panic attack treatment encompasses both pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches aimed at managing symptoms and reducing the frequency and intensity of panic attacks.

Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Key Takeaways

Global demand for panic attack treatment will likely increase at a CAGR of 16.8% during the assessment period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of panic disorder, a type of anxiety disorder.

By drug class, antidepressants segment is set to account for more than two-fifths of the global panic attack treatment market share in 2025.

North American panic attack treatment is estimated to be valued at around USD 1 Bn in 2025.

Europe is forecast to remain the second-leading market for panic attack treatments, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global industry share.

As per CMI’s latest global panic attack treatment market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth, owing to increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing mental health awareness.

Rising Prevalence of Panic Attacks Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest global panic attack treatment market research highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing incidence of panic disorder and panic attacks.

The global prevalence of panic attacks has increased significantly. According to an article published by Cambridge University, the overall lifetime prevalence of panic attacks (PAs) across all countries combined is 13.2%. This surge is expected to create high demand for panic attack treatments.

Side Effects Limiting Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Growth

The future global panic attack treatment market outlook looks optimistic. However, side effects of panic attack treatments are expected to limit market growth to some extent.

Prolonged use of antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs can cause side effects like fatigue, weight gain, sexual dysfunction, and memory issues. These adverse side effects often lead to treatment discontinuation, thereby limiting overall panic attack treatment market demand.

Usage of drugs like benzodiazepines may also lead to dependence or abuse. This can also negatively impact the global panic attack treatment market growth rate.

Growing Mental Health Awareness and Destigmatization Creating Growth Avenues

People are gradually becoming aware of mental health issues and their devastating impact on physical, emotional, and economic aspects. As a result, more individuals are seeking professional help, thereby creating growth opportunities for panic attack drug manufacturers.

Governments and NGOs are actively launching initiatives and awareness campaigns to educate people about mental health. These efforts are helping reduce stigma associated with mental health issues, thereby fostering a conducive environment for the expansion of the panic attack treatment market.

Emerging Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Trends

Rising interest in personalized medicine is emerging as a key growth-shaping trend in the market. This trend is encouraging global panic attack treatment companies to develop more targeted drugs by using biomarkers and genetic profiling.

Another key trend shaping the market is the integration of pharmacological treatments with behavioral interventions, particularly Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). This combined approach is gaining traction for its effectiveness in combating panic attacks.

Advancements in medical research are paving way for the development of novel pharmacological therapies with high efficacy and better safety profiles. For instance, newer generation selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and targeted therapies are under investigation for managing panic disorder more effectively. Development and approval of such novel medications will likely boost market growth.

Expansion of telehealth platforms is improving accessibility to mental health services, especially in remote areas. This is expected to positively impact global panic attack treatment sales growth.

Leading companies are integrating advanced technologies like AI to develop predictive models as well as enhance diagnostics accuracy and personalize treatment plans. Such innovations are expected to create a conducive environment for the expansion of panic attack treatment industry.

Analyst’s View

“The global panic attack treatment market is expected to grow rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders, growing mental health awareness, supportive government initiatives, and advancements in panic attack drugs,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Panic Attack Treatment Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Prevalence of Anxiety Disorders Description: Incidence of anxiety disorders is increasing significantly. Impact: More patients with mental anxiety disorder will create high demand for panic attack treatments and therapies. Destigmatization of Mental Health Issues Description: Governments and NGOs are striving to encourage patients with mental health issues to seek professional help. Impact: Reduced stigma surrounding mental conditions will likely boost the global panic attack treatment market value. Advancements in Telemedicine Description: Teletherapy services for mental health conditions are expanding across various regions. Impact: Improved accessibility to panic attack treatments will boost sales growth.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in global panic attack treatment market report include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

Key Developments

In January 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s supplemental New Drug Application for SPRAVATO. This approval designates SPRAVATO as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

In December 2024, Mind Medicine Inc. initiated dosing in its Phase 3 Voyage study, with the first patient receiving MM120 ODT for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Antidepressants

Anti-anxiety Drugs

CGRP Antagonists

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Sublingual

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

