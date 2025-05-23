Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco to Host Investor and Analyst Breakfast to Discuss the Evolving PD-(L)1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody Landscape and Clinical Trial Updates During the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago

DALLAS and SHANGHAI, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL, "Instil") and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. (HKEX Code: 1541.HK, “ImmuneOnco”), today announced that they will jointly host an investor and research analyst breakfast in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 8:00 to 9:30 am CT adjacent to the McCormick Convention Center.

Instil and ImmuneOnco management, along with a key opinion leader in the field of immuno-oncology, will discuss the evolving PD-(L)1xVEGF bispecific antibody landscape and recent clinical trial updates from Instil and ImmuneOnco.

Investors and analysts interested in attending should register by emailing their contact information to reserve seating to investorrelations@instilbio.com.

About ImmuneOnco

ImmuneOnco is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of biologics to treat cancers, autoimmune diseases and metabolic diseases. With 10+ assets all originated in-house and the most advanced asset in phase III right now, ImmuneOnco is pursuing innovative therapies to improve patients’ health. For more information visit www.immuneonco.com.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil's lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.instilbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and Instil disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-972-499-3350

investorrelations@instilbio.com

www.instilbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.