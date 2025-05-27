Benton cosmetic Launches Revolutionary Hydrogel Collagen Mask with Patented Perforated Sheet

Benton cosmetic Korean skincare innovation Collagen Mask with Patented Perforated Sheet new Hydrogel Collagen Mask

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benton, a Korean skincare company, has launched its Hydrogel Collagen Mask featuring a patented perforated sheet design. This new technology aims to address persistent issues associated with conventional collagen masks, offering improvements in comfort, durability, and usability for at-home skincare users.Nomal hydrogel collagen masks, though recognized for delivering active ingredients, have often been noted for their heavy, thick construction. Many users report discomfort, a stuffy feeling, and slippage during use, which can shorten treatment sessions and reduce potential benefits. Additionally, fold points in the mask can be prone to tearing, and poor adhesion may result in air pockets that limit serum absorption.Benton adopted its new mask design to respond to these commonly reported concerns and to support better user experience and skincare outcomes.Central to Benton’s Hydrogel Collagen Mask is its patented perforated sheet. Unlike standard solid hydrogel masks, Benton’s mask uses a pattern of micro-perforations to reduce weight by about 10%. This lighter structure increases breathability and is intended to make longer wear more comfortable.The perforated pattern also helps distribute stress across the mask, which can reduce the risk of tearing at fold points. This allows for easier application and removal.The perforated design is also intended to improve skin adhesion. The structure creates multiple contact points that help the mask conform to the contours of the face, including areas around the nose and jawline. This can minimize gaps and air pockets, supporting more effective serum absorption.According to independent clinical testing, Benton’s mask showed a 65% improvement in skin adhesion compared to standard thick hydrogel masks with similar ingredients. This may contribute to more even delivery of active ingredients.Clinical FindingsClinical trials of the mask reported a 22.33% reduction in pore density and a 5% increase in skin elasticity after a single use. These findings suggest the mask may improve skin texture and firmness compared to some conventional alternatives.Despite its lighter construction, the Hydrogel Collagen Mask contains a similar concentration of marine collagen peptides as other premium masks. The perforated design forms micro-reservoirs, helping to keep serum in contact with the skin during use. Laboratory analysis indicated that this structure can support effective ingredient absorption, as the mask maintains close contact with the skin.Users may find that the mask allows for longer, more comfortable treatment sessions, with reduced discomfort, slippage, or tearing compared to some traditional collagen masks. Improved breathability and adhesion may help ensure that the serum is delivered more consistently.These features make Benton’s Hydrogel Collagen Mask a practical option for those seeking improvements in their skincare routine.The Benton Hydrogel Collagen Mask can be purchased through the official Benton website, major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and authorized beauty retailers. This availability allows a wide range of consumers access to the new mask design.For individuals who have experienced limitations with traditional collagen masks, Benton’s perforated design offers an alternative that addresses several common issues. With its focus on comfort, usability, and clinical results, this mask may appeal to those looking for a different approach to at-home skincare.Those interested in new skincare technologies can learn more about Benton’s Hydrogel Collagen Mask through official and authorized retail channels.

