Music Streaming Market is Expanding Rapidly with 17.3% CAGR by 2032, Driven by On-Demand Audio and Subscription Growth

Global Music Streaming Market Set to Hit USD 47.06 Billion in 2025 Amid Digital Music Boom

Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global Music Streaming Market size is calculated at USD 47.06 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 143.89 billion by 2032, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2032. The rising consumption of digital music across multiple devices. The widespread adoption of smartphones, enhanced internet connectivity, and faster data networks has led an increasing number of consumers to prefer music streaming services, such as Spotify AB, Apple Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Music) over traditional media sources.

Global Music Streaming Market Key Takeaways

• According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global music streaming market size is expected to expand more than 3X, growing from USD 47.06 Bn in 2025 to USD 143.89 Bn by 2032.

• Based on services, on-demand streaming segment is set to account for more than half of the global music streaming market share in 2025.

• In terms of content, audio segment is anticipated to account for nearly 1/2 of the total revenue share in 2025.

• By end user, individual segment is expected to account for around USD 26.73 Bn in 2025.

• North America is anticipated to lead the global industry, accounting for revenues worth USD 20.98 Bn in 2025. This is attributable to increasing use of music streaming for social interactions and strong presence of global streaming platforms.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest music streaming market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth, owing to rising popularity of music streaming apps and expansion of music streaming services into emerging markets like India and China. It is projected to account for more than one-third of the global music streaming market revenue share in 2025.

Growing Popularity of Digital Music Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest music streaming market report highlights promiment factors fueling industry growth. One such factor is the increasing consumption of digital music across various devices.

The global penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet is increasing rapidly throughout the world. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), about 5.5 billion people were using the internet in 2024.

Thanks to high smartphone and internet penetration, more consumers are turning to music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. They are gradually moving away from traditional media sources like CDs and vinyl toward music streaming services. This rising popularity of digital music is expected to boost global music streaming market growth.

Music streaming services give consumers instant access to millions of songs from the comfort of their homes. This convenience and flexibility will also play a key role in driving demand for music streaming services in the coming years.

Piracy and Internet Access Issues Limiting Music Streaming Market Growth

The future music streaming market outlook looks promising. However, piracy and low penetration of internet in some developing and underdeveloped regions are limiting growth of the music streaming industry to some extent.

Piracy remains a key challenge for the music streaming industry, especially in nations like India. Many people still use torrent sites and unauthorized streaming apps to access music for free. This undermines legitimate revenue for digital music platforms and artists.

There is also a lack of proper internet infrastructure in some low-income regions. This limits access to digital music in these regions, thereby limiting overall music streaming market demand.

Rising Interest in On-Demand Music to Create Growth Opportunities

Modern consumers increasingly prefer music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music due to the flexibility and convenience they offer over traditional sources. These platforms allow users to listen to music on demand, at their convenience, and on various devices. This growing shift towards on-demand music is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for music streaming companies.

Emerging Music Streaming Market Trends

Adoption of subscription-based models is emerging as a key trend driving growth in the music streaming industry. These models offer ad-free listening experiences and premium features, thereby encouraging more and more users to subscribe.

Rise of local as well as regional content is another major trend in the target market. Many industry players are investing in local artists and languages to appeal to culturally diverse audiences and penetrate non-English speaking markets.

Expansion of digital and cloud-based systems is revolutionizing the music sector. They are making music more readily available by fostering growth of on-demand streaming platforms. This will play a key role in increasing the overall music streaming market value.

Growing trend of integrating music streaming with social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram is expected to benefit the target industry. Music streaming platforms like Spotify are collaborating with different social platforms, allowing users to share music more easily and increasing music discovery. This, in turn, helps drive streaming numbers.

Rising emphasis on enhancing user experience is prompting music streaming platforms to use advanced technologies like AI and analytics in music streaming. These technologies help in personalizing recommendations, enhancing search functionalities, and optimizing playlists. Similarly, improvements in streaming technologies, including audio quality and faster loading times, are helping companies to woo more and more customers.

Leading music streaming companies are constantly expanding their services in new geographies. This is expected to open new revenue generation for these companies in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global music streaming industry is poised for rapid growth, owing to increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet, growing popularity of on-demand music, and rising adoption of subscription-based models,” said senior analyst Ankur Rai. “On the other hand, piracy issues and limited internet access will likely limit market growth to some extent.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Music Streaming Market

Event Description and Impact Evolving Consumer Preferences Description: There is a rapid shift towards digital and on-demand music. Impact: Growing interest in on-demand music will directly influence music streaming market growth. Technological Advancements in Audio Quality Description: Streaming Platforms are investing in high-fidelity audio and lossless streaming technologies. Impact: Enhanced audio quality is expected to improve user experience, encouraging more users to opt for premium subscriptions. Intensifying Competition Among Streaming Platforms Description: Streaming platforms are offering new services and exclusive content deals. Impact: Attractive services and deals will increase the number of subscribers.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in music streaming market research report:

Tidal

Apple, Inc.

Spotify AB

Pandora Media, Inc.

Google LLC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

iHeartMedia, Inc.

Deezer SA

SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG



Key Developments

In April 2025, Spotify expanded its AI Playlist in Beta to premium listeners in more than 40 new markets. This will allow users across these markets to create personalized playlists through AI-generated responses to text prompts.

Spotify expanded its AI Playlist in Beta to premium listeners in more than 40 new markets. This will allow users across these markets to create personalized playlists through AI-generated responses to text prompts. In April 2025, SoundCloud expanded its services in Mexico to allow music lovers to enjoy a variety of music genres.

SoundCloud expanded its services in Mexico to allow music lovers to enjoy a variety of music genres. In December 2024, Apple launched three new live global radio stations, including Apple Music Club, Apple Musica Uno, and Apple Music Chill, on Apple Music.



Market Segmentation

Service Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

On-demand Streaming

Live Streaming

Content Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Audio

Video

End-user Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Individual

Commercial

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



