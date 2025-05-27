Japan’s CAMSHOP Launches Official Honda Building Blocks – Real Architecture Meets Toy Brick Art

Official Honda Building Blocks Official Honda Building Blocks

Licensed by Honda, this miniature brick model of the iconic Aoyama Honda Headquarters brings Japan’s automotive culture to life.

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Co., Ltd. in Ishikawa, Japan, proudly announces the launch of a new collectible: a brick-style miniature replica of Honda’s Tokyo headquarters building. Developed under official license from Honda Motor Co., Ltd., the product combines architectural realism with playful charm, ideal for both automotive fans and block-building enthusiasts.

This limited-edition model faithfully reproduces Honda’s Aoyama headquarters, known for its modern design and status as a symbol of Japanese engineering excellence. Measuring 135mm wide, 95mm deep, and 70mm tall when completed, the model includes branding elements such as the iconic Honda logo and even signage reading “Welcome to Honda” just like the real building.

The block set includes 366 pieces and offers a rewarding building experience for fans of all ages. To keep the structure compact and display-friendly, the product features a flat roof design and a simplified base. It makes for a perfect desktop ornament or a conversation-starting gift.

Starting May 23, 2025, the Honda building block set will be available through CAMSHOP.JP and select online retailers. With its high-quality parts and detailed design, it is already attracting pre-release interest among both Honda fans and architecture lovers alike.

Product Details:

Product Name: Honda Building Block – Headquarters Model

Price: ¥2,200 (approx. $14 USD, tax included)

Completed Size: Approx. 135mm (W) x 95mm (D) x 70mm (H)

Pieces: 366 blocks

License: Officially licensed by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Includes: Instruction sheet, package box

Manufacturing country: China

About Faith Co., Ltd. / CAMSHOP.JP

Faith Co., Ltd., based in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, is known for developing unique lifestyle goods under the CAMSHOP.JP brand. Specializing in car-themed items and officially licensed products, the company offers items such as block models, tissue box covers, keychains, and more—designed to delight both hobbyists and everyday users.

For Media Inquiries:

Faith Co., Ltd.

Official Store: https://camshop.jp

Instagram: @camshop_by_faith

Contact Email: 27@faith-jp.com

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.