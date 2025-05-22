State Visit of President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña, 23 to 24 May 2025

President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña will make a State Visit to Singapore from 23 to 24 May 2025. President Peña will be accompanied by First Lady Leticia Ocampos de Peña, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Public Works and Communications Claudia Centurión, Minister of Industry and Commerce Francisco Javier Giménez García, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Rolando de Barros Barreto, and senior officials.

This will be the first State Visit by a Paraguay Head of State to Singapore. President Peña’s visit affirms the warm relations between Singapore and Paraguay and provides an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to further deepen bilateral ties, including through the ratification of the MERCOSUR-Singapore Free Trade Agreement which was signed in December 2023.

On 23 May 2025, President Peña will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and make a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam will host President Peña and First Lady Ocampos to a State Banquet. President Peña will also meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. A new orchid hybrid will be named in the honour of President Peña and First Lady Ocampos.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 MAY 2025