Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting 2025
London, 23 May 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at yesterday's annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.
All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
| VOTES
FOR
| %
FOR
| VOTES
AGAINST
| %
AGAINST
| TOTAL
VOTES
| % OF ISC
VOTED
| VOTES
WITHHELD
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|1.
|To receive the 2024 Annual Report
|176,125,066
|99.99%
|24,217
|0.01%
|176,149,283
|72.73%
|180,996
|2.
|To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director
|172,530,626
|97.86%
|3,781,331
|2.14%
|176,311,957
|72.79%
|18,322
|3.
|To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director
|176,089,288
|99.87%
|225,636
|0.13%
|176,314,924
|72.79%
|15,355
|4.
|To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director
|176,092,874
|99.89%
|200,600
|0.11%
|176,293,474
|72.78%
|36,805
|5.
|To re-elect Cathia Lawson-Hall as a Director
|165,943,922
|94.12%
|10,369,860
|5.88%
|176,313,782
|72.79%
|16,496
|6.
|To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director
|174,016,670
|98.70%
|2,298,349
|1.30%
|176,315,019
|72.79%
|15,261
|7.
|To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director
|176,241,478
|99.96%
|74,522
|0.04%
|176,316,000
|72.79%
|14,279
|8.
|To re-elect John Munro as a Director
|176,275,331
|99.98%
|38,632
|0.02%
|176,313,963
|72.79%
|16,317
|9.
|To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director
|176,106,435
|99.88%
|207,004
|0.12%
|176,313,439
|72.79%
|16,840
|10.
|To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director
|174,262,580
|98.84%
|2,049,627
|1.16%
|176,312,207
|72.79%
|18,072
|11.
|To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
|179,901,158
|99.98%
|29,390
|0.02%
|179,930,548
|74.29%
|18,822
|12.
|To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company
|176,281,450
|99.98%
|35,819
|0.02%
|176,317,269
|72.79%
|13,009
|13.
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy as set out on pages 134-144 of the 2024 Annual Report
|143,048,709
|81.67%
|32,104,424
|18.33%
|175,153,133
|72.31%
|1,177,145
|14.
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out on pages 125-151 of the 2024 Annual Report
|173,549,067
|98.53%
|2,581,002
|1.47%
|176,130,069
|72.72%
|200,209
|15.
|Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares
|173,707,579
|98.52%
|2,604,415
|1.48%
|176,311,994
|72.79%
|18,284
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|16.
|General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|172,718,422
|97.97%
|3,581,848
|2.03%
|176,300,270
|72.79%
|30,008
|17.
|Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|171,055,565
|97.02%
|5,253,584
|2.98%
|176,309,149
|72.79%
|21,129
|18.
|Authority to purchase own shares
|176,164,397
|99.98%
|28,295
|0.02%
|176,192,692
|72.74%
|137,587
|19.
|Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|174,257,770
|98.84%
|2,050,952
|1.16%
|176,308,722
|72.79%
|21,547
As at the UK record date for the AGM (20 May 2025), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 242,212,493 and there were 103,147 ordinary shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 242,109,346.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6 R(2) and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President of Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 207 404 5959
|investor@endeavourmining.com
|ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
