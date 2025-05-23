FDA Commissioner Makary testifies on FY 2026 discretionary budget before Senate Appropriations subcommittee

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary testified May 22 before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies on the discretionary budget proposal for fiscal year 2026. The proposal includes $93.8 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA. The allocation is a 26.2% reduction from the FY 2025 enacted level.

