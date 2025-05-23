Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,908 in the last 365 days.

FDA Commissioner Makary testifies on FY 2026 discretionary budget before Senate Appropriations subcommittee

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary testified May 22 before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies on the discretionary budget proposal for fiscal year 2026. The proposal includes $93.8 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA. The allocation is a 26.2% reduction from the FY 2025 enacted level.  

AHA members received a Special Bulletin May 2 with more information on the discretionary budget proposals that could impact hospitals and health systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDA Commissioner Makary testifies on FY 2026 discretionary budget before Senate Appropriations subcommittee

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more