‘Set Your Clothes Free’ in Australia’s largest textile recycling event this weekend

Release date: 23/05/25

South Australians can get rid of their old clothes, shoes, linen and curtains in an environmentally sustainable way across the Adelaide metro and some regional centres this weekend in what is the biggest textile recycling event in Australia.

On Saturday 24 May, 'Set Your Clothes Free' will build on the the success of last year's event, which diverted nearly 10 tonnes of textiles from landfill.

Australians are the world’s largest consumers of textiles, purchasing an average of 53 clothing items per person annually.

More than half of Australia's unwanted clothing – about 222,000 tonnes – is sent to landfill each year, causing resource wastage, increased greenhouse emissions, and significant financial costs for local councils.

Fast fashion has more than doubled worldwide clothing production in the past 10 years, while the average garment use has dropped by 36 per cent. Currently, the fashion industry generates approximately 20 per cent of global wastewater and 10 per cent of global carbon emissions.

This year's event aims to further promote sustainable textile disposal and support charitable organisations. In collaboration with local councils and charities, Green Industries SA will establish eight drop-off points across the metropolitan area as well as Victor Harbor.

Accepted Items:

Clothing and Footwear : Gently used items in good condition suitable for donation.

: Gently used items in good condition suitable for donation. Household Linens: Pure and blended polyester and cotton items, regardless of condition, including:

Pure and blended polyester and cotton items, regardless of condition, including: Bathroom linens: face cloths, hand towels, bath towels, and sheets.

Bed linens: flat and fitted sheets, quilt and doona covers, pillowcases.

Kitchen linens: tea towels, tablecloths, napkins.

Curtains and cushion covers.



Drop-off locations and further details:

https://www.greenindustries.sa.gov.au/textiles-collection-event

Locations and charity partners

Council Site address Partnering charity Adelaide Hills Council Heathfield Resource Recovery Centre

32 Scott Creek Road, Heathfield Red Nose Limited Burnside City Council Burnside Civic Centre

401 Greenhill Rd, Tusmore Australian Red Cross Onkaparinga City Council Field Operations Centre

LOT 10 Railway Rd, Seaford Meadows Salvos Stores City of Port Adelaide Enfield Central Adelaide Waste and Recycling Authority

25 Mill Court, Kilburn Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (South Australia) City of West Torrens Adelaide Waste and Recycling Centre

181 Morphett Road, North Plympton Salvos Stores City of Tea Tree Gully Tea Tree Gully Civic Centre Car Park

571 Montague Road, Modbury Salvos Stores City of Victor Harbor Victor Harbor Civic Centre

1 Bay Rd, Victor Harbor Red Nose Limited Town of Gawler Gawler Sport and Community Centre

Nixon Tce, Gawler Salvos Stores

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Events like 'Set Your Clothes Free' not only help reduce landfill but also support our local charities and promote a circular economy.

For the first time we are welcoming the City of Victor Harbor as a regional partner in providing access to donate quality clothing.

Not all clothing donations are created equal – if you can’t wear it, or it’s not good enough for a friend or family member, the sad truth is that our charity sector are unlikely to be able to sell that item. At best it might be exported to be recycled. At worst it will likely end up in landfill.

I encourage all South Australians to think about the clothes they own that really could have a second life, and to ‘set your clothes free’ at this event. participate and make a positive impact on our environment.