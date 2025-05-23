Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,908 in the last 365 days.

‘Set Your Clothes Free’ in Australia’s largest textile recycling event this weekend

Release date: 23/05/25

South Australians can get rid of their old clothes, shoes, linen and curtains in an environmentally sustainable way across the Adelaide metro and some regional centres this weekend in what is the biggest textile recycling event in Australia.

On Saturday 24 May, 'Set Your Clothes Free' will build on the the success of last year's event, which diverted nearly 10 tonnes of textiles from landfill.

Australians are the world’s largest consumers of textiles, purchasing an average of 53 clothing items per person annually.

More than half of Australia's unwanted clothing – about 222,000 tonnes – is sent to landfill each year, causing resource wastage, increased greenhouse emissions, and significant financial costs for local councils.

Fast fashion has more than doubled worldwide clothing production in the past 10 years, while the average garment use has dropped by 36 per cent. Currently, the fashion industry generates approximately 20 per cent of global wastewater and 10 per cent of global carbon emissions.

This year's event aims to further promote sustainable textile disposal and support charitable organisations. In collaboration with local councils and charities, Green Industries SA will establish eight drop-off points across the metropolitan area as well as Victor Harbor.

Accepted Items:

  • Clothing and Footwear: Gently used items in good condition suitable for donation.
  • Household Linens: Pure and blended polyester and cotton items, regardless of condition, including:
  • Bathroom linens: face cloths, hand towels, bath towels, and sheets.
  • Bed linens: flat and fitted sheets, quilt and doona covers, pillowcases.
  • Kitchen linens: tea towels, tablecloths, napkins.
  • Curtains and cushion covers.


Drop-off locations and further details:

https://www.greenindustries.sa.gov.au/textiles-collection-event

Locations and charity partners

Council

Site address

Partnering charity

Adelaide Hills Council

Heathfield Resource Recovery Centre
32 Scott Creek Road, Heathfield

Red Nose Limited

Burnside City Council

Burnside Civic Centre
401 Greenhill Rd, Tusmore

Australian Red Cross

Onkaparinga City Council

Field Operations Centre
LOT 10 Railway Rd, Seaford Meadows

Salvos Stores

City of Port Adelaide Enfield

Central Adelaide Waste and Recycling Authority
25 Mill Court, Kilburn

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (South Australia)

City of West Torrens

Adelaide Waste and Recycling Centre
181 Morphett Road, North Plympton

Salvos Stores

City of Tea Tree Gully

Tea Tree Gully Civic Centre Car Park
571 Montague Road, Modbury

Salvos Stores

City of Victor Harbor

Victor Harbor Civic Centre
1 Bay Rd, Victor Harbor

Red Nose Limited

Town of Gawler

Gawler Sport and Community Centre
Nixon Tce, Gawler

Salvos Stores

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Events like 'Set Your Clothes Free' not only help reduce landfill but also support our local charities and promote a circular economy.

For the first time we are welcoming the City of Victor Harbor as a regional partner in providing access to donate quality clothing.

Not all clothing donations are created equal – if you can’t wear it, or it’s not good enough for a friend or family member, the sad truth is that our charity sector are unlikely to be able to sell that item. At best it might be exported to be recycled. At worst it will likely end up in landfill.

I encourage all South Australians to think about the clothes they own that really could have a second life, and to ‘set your clothes free’ at this event. participate and make a positive impact on our environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

‘Set Your Clothes Free’ in Australia’s largest textile recycling event this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more