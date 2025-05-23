NATO PA commemorates 30 years of Dayton Accords, calls for a stronger NATO and support for Ukraine

DAYTON – The Assembly opened its Spring Session Thursday, commemorating 30 years since the Dayton Peace Accords, calling for a stronger NATO and reaffirming support for Ukraine.

“With our NATO partners and the leadership in the Balkans, we came together, and the Dayton Peace Accords were born as a tenant of peace that has held together for 30 years in a still fragile structure,” Congressman Mike Turner, Head of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO PA told a news conference.

The four-day session is set to look at strengthening peace in the Balkans but also at ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and at building a stronger NATO, he stressed.

NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello outlined three key priorities for the session, at which it will adopt policy recommendations for next month’s summit of NATO leaders in the Netherlands: to draw on the lessons of the Dayton Peace Accords, to strengthen and rebalance NATO, and to reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine.

“The Dayton Peace Accords remain today an essential foundation for stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Western Balkans,” he stated.

Assembly members will also discuss a draft report on Western Balkans: 30 Years Since Signing of the Dayton Accords.

At the upcoming Summit in The Hague, NATO must shift the transatlantic burden and responsibilities, increase the resilience of Allied democracies and better counter attacks against their societies, President Perestrello added.

On Monday, the Assembly will pass a declaration on Taking NATO Deterrence and Defence to the Next Level at The Hague Summit – five weeks before the Summit takes place. The document will recommend how to strengthen NATO’s military, technological and industrial edge, including fairer burden-sharing.

“The Summit must strengthen and rebalance NATO so that it remains the essential bulwark keeping the citizens of Europe and North America safe,” the Assembly’s President added.

Leaders should also push for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“We support all efforts to bring the war to an end,” the President noted. “The United States can count on their Allies to work together hand-in-hand, and with Ukraine, to build a just and lasting peace.”

“The only road to peace is through strength. Because how this war ends will define the world we and our children live in. The outcome of any negations will set a precedent for global security,” Perestrello highlighted.

Turner also underscored the importance of a sovereign, democratic and free Ukraine after the war.

“That needs to be the result and that needs to be achieved through Europe, NATO and the U.S. joining together and ensuring a strong Ukraine,” Turner added.

Over 240 parliamentarians from NATO member and partner countries are attending this year’s spring session in the United States – the first session on American soil in over 20 years.

Dayton, Ohio, is the birthplace of aviation and the signing site of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the devastating war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Lawmakers will also talk about cyber threats, disinformation, NATO’s approaches towards Russia, the Indo-Pacific, uncrewed warfare, space security, and more.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims noted the spirit of the Peace Accords signed in the city should be an inspiration for the gathering.

“Everyone sits here in an equal standing – to make sure that we communicate and talk about the issues in the world and how can we maintain and establish peace,” Mims told the news conference.

