Gov. Pillen Celebrates Approval of Gubernatorial Appointees

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is celebrating the approval of three gubernatorial appointees to two executive code agencies. Today, Jesse Bradley, Matt Manning and Bryan Waugh were each confirmed on unanimous votes by the Legislature to fill roles on the Department of Water, Energy and Environment (DWEE) and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Colonel Waugh is the 19th superintendent of law enforcement and public safety for the state. His duties with the Patrol will begin on June 2.

Positions filled by Jesse Bradley and Matt Manning were created with the merger of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Environment and Energy (DEE) through LB317, introduced on the Governor’s behalf by Senator Tom Brandt. Bradley has been serving as interim director for both agencies. Manning will become the state’s new chief water officer.