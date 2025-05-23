Joe Bonamassa Hits the Gas With New Single 'Drive By the Exit Sign'

Artwork by Hugh Syme

Slide Guitar and Southern Swagger Power the Latest Track from Upcoming Studio Album ‘Breakthrough’

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guitar slinger and blues-rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa has released his latest single, “Drive By The Exit Sign,” a gritty, up-tempo standout from his upcoming studio album Breakthrough, out July 18th via J&R Adventures. Fueled by a crunchy slide guitar riff, Southern-rock energy, and a full-throttle vocal performance, “Drive By The Exit Sign” finds Bonamassa leaning into the dirtier, road-tested side of his songwriting. It’s a breakup song disguised as a highway burner—fast-paced and hook-heavy, with lyrics that evoke missed chances, wrong turns, and the emotional wreckage we leave behind. WATCH the lyric video for “Drive by The Exit Sign”.Stream “Drive by The Exit Sign” on all platforms HERE . Pre-order the new album ‘Breakthrough’ NOW Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), the single captures the raw, unfiltered side of Breakthrough, a record that spans genres and continents. Recorded across Greece, Nashville, and Los Angeles, Breakthrough reflects Bonamassa’s most expansive vision yet—a record that taps into swampy funk, acoustic introspection, arena-ready blues rock, and more.Co-written by Bonamassa, James House, and producer Kevin Shirley, “Drive By The Exit Sign” follows the release of the album’s title track, “Breakthrough,” an anthemic, soul-stirring call to transformation that quickly became a fan favorite. That single, co-written with longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, showcased Bonamassa’s growth as a storyteller and emotional interpreter, marking a new chapter in a career already defined by evolution.The album also features previously released tracks “Still Walking With Me” and “Shake This Ground,” which introduced listeners to the wide-ranging soundscape Bonamassa has built on Breakthrough—from the introspective and moody to the celebratory and uplifting. Each single adds a new layer to an album that celebrates risk, reinvention, and deep musical roots.The new music arrives as Bonamassa wraps his Spring 2025 European Tour, which brought sold-out crowds across the UK, Germany, and Central Europe. Next, he’ll hit the road with his supergroup Black Country Communion—featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian—for a highly anticipated European run in June. A U.S. summer amphitheater tour follows, including stops at The Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more, with a full Fall U.S. Tour on the horizon.With more than 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a reputation as one of the hardest-working performers in music, Bonamassa continues to break new ground while staying deeply rooted in the blues-rock tradition. Breakthrough is his most ambitious effort yet—a celebration of craft, character, and sheer musical force.For more information on Breakthrough, tour dates, and exclusive pre-order packages, visit www. bonamassa.com.CD Track list1. Breakthrough2. Trigger Finger3. I'll Take The Blame4. Drive By The Exit Sign5. Broken Record6. Shake This Ground7. Still Walking With Me8. Life After Dark9. You Don't Own Me10. Pain's On MeVINYL Track listSide A1. Breakthrough2. Trigger Finger3. I'll Take The Blame4. Drive By The Exit Sign5. Broken RecordSide B1. Shake This Ground2. Still Walking With Me3. Life After Dark4. You Don't Own Me5. Pain's On MeBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025June 6 – Fredericksburg, DK – FalkonersalenJune 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 – Hamburg, DE – StadtparkJune 12 – Berlin, DE – ZitadelleJune 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunní PevnůstkaJune 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna GasometerJune 19 – Köln, DE – TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 – Klam, AT – Clam CastleJuly 8 – Veszprém, HU – VeszprémfestJuly 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

