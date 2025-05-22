People facing barriers to employment will gain experience for in-demand jobs

CANADA, May 22 - The Province, in partnership with the Government of Canada, is providing $7.7 million over two years to create work opportunities for people facing significant barriers to employment.

“We want people to have the support they need, especially amid global inflation, increased cost of living and uncertainty from tariffs,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “For those who want to work but face barriers, this funding will provide paid work experience and help them build a path to rewarding employment.”

Administered by United Way BC over two years, the Work Experience Opportunities Grant (WEOG) will offer grants to non-profit organizations to create time-limited paid work opportunities for people on income and disability assistance and Indigenous people receiving equivalent federal assistance. The program will provide additional income without affecting income or disability-assistance benefits.

“Many British Columbians face significant barriers to employment,” said Kim Winchell, chief program and impact officer, United Way BC. “United Way BC is committed to supporting people in need throughout our province. Program participants receive paid, hands-on work experience in non-profits to improve their skills and employability, preparing them for in-demand jobs. We’re excited for people to build professional networks and connections that can help them in their future careers.”

Placements will provide participants with opportunities to contribute to their communities and enhance their job security while gaining skills and experience. Participants will have access to career-transition services, including job-placement support, further training opportunities or mentorship that can help them in future careers.

This program is funded through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

Quotes:

Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Jobs and Families –

“On-the-job experience is the surest path to lasting employment. Today’s $7.7-million investment in the Work Experience Opportunities Initiative is helping pair more Canadians seeking work with job openings in high-demand sectors. The federal government is supporting Canadian talent, removing barriers to employment, and building the strongest workforce in the G7.”

Ross Oh, food hub manager, Collingwood Neighbourhood House –

“We welcome this new grant as a meaningful step toward building more inclusive communities. At Collingwood Neighbourhood House, we’ve seen first-hand how providing employment opportunities to individuals on income or disability assistance not only strengthens our programs, but also fosters dignity, purpose and connection. This support will allow us to enhance services like our Community Lunch Program while ensuring that those who face barriers to employment are included and empowered.”

Quick Facts:

The Work Experience Opportunities Grant (WEOG) is expected to support as many as 1,200 people.

Participants will complete 200-240 hours of work experience.

United Way BC is partnered with more than 800 non-profit organizations throughout the province, including arts, culture, environmental, Indigenous, social services and sport groups.

Grant applications may be made from June 2, 2025 until July 15, 2025.

This year, the Government of British Columbia will receive nearly $300 million through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement, supporting approximately 130,000 people in B.C. annually.

Learn More:

For more information about the Work Experience Opportunities Grant, visit: https://uwbc.ca/program/grants/#provincial

To learn more about available WorkBC Employment services, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/discover-employment-services