Two Florida Men Plead Guilty for Their Roles in Years-Long Off-the-Books Payroll Scheme

Two Florida men pleaded guilty today before Magistrate Judge Leslie Hoffman Price for the Middle District of Florida for their roles in a years-long off-the-books payroll scheme. The pleas must be accepted by a U.S. district court judge.

The following is according to court documents and statements made in court: Michael Mayorga and Francisco Alvarez conspired with others to operate an illegal, off-the-books cash payroll system for construction workers to avoid paying employment taxes to the IRS and to defraud workers’ compensation insurance companies. Through the scheme, Mayorga and Alvarez facilitated the employment of undocumented aliens working illegally in the United States.

From 2015 to 2022, Alvarez and Mayorga and their co-conspirators created a series of shell companies to run an unlicensed check cashing and cash courier service business that cashed approximately $89 million in checks from subcontractors in the construction industry. The subcontractors used the cash to pay their workers. Mayorga provided bookkeeping and tax preparation services for some of the shell companies, and Alvarez and others facilitated the distribution of millions in cash to subcontractors. Mayorga also prepared false returns for the shell companies and members of the conspiracy that Alvarez, and others, filed. Specifically, Alvarez caused the filing of false tax returns and tax documents on behalf of one of the shell companies.

In total Mayorga caused a tax loss to the IRS of $8,647,824.

In total Alvarez caused a tax loss to the IRS of $2,331,731.

In addition to the tax crimes, Alvarez filed a false worker’s compensation insurance application. This allowed the shell companies to pay small insurance premiums. After fraudulently getting the insurance, Alvarez “rented” it to subcontractors so that the subcontractors could falsely provide proof of insurance when placing bids with contractors. Mayorga also provided false documents to insurance companies auditing them.

Alvarez and Mayorga will be sentenced at a later date. They each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.

Senior Litigation Counsel Sean Beaty and Trial Attorneys Kavitha Bondada and Rebecca A. Caruso of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Daniels for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.