H.R. 1422, Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act of 2025

H.R. 1422 also would authorize the Department of State to offer rewards for information about people and entities that try to evade sanctions on transactions in Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. Several programs currently provide rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of designated terrorists and criminals engaged in transnational crimes such as smuggling; most awards range between $1 million and $5 million. Many of the people and entities designated under those programs also are subject to sanctions; therefore, a portion of the people and entities targeted by H.R. 1422 are likely sought for crimes under current programs. 

