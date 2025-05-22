Province Enhances Summer Respite Camps for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities

CANADA, May 22 - Released on May 22, 2025

Adults with intellectual disabilities participating in summer respite camps will benefit from a $200,000 funding increase included in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget.

"Summer camps provide individuals with intellectual disabilities opportunities for choice and independence," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Our investments in our summer respite camps will ensure camps remain safe and accessible and offer meaningful experiences for campers, while also allowing care providers to recharge."

This year's budget will expand capacity and improve camper experience at summer respite camps that provide seasonal respite for year-round caregivers and recreational services for individuals with intellectual disabilities. A $125,000 investment in capital improvements to Camp Thunderbird will support the mobility and medical needs of campers. A $75,000 investment will expand respite services at Camp Buffalo to serve 39 more people.

Camp Thunderbird, located at Candle Lake, has been supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities since 1963, and Camp Buffalo, located in Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, has been providing camp programming since 2012. Seasonal respite teams at these camps are dedicated to creating a camp experience that provides opportunities for personal growth, a sense of belonging, and access to a variety of outdoor activities including group outings, boating, fishing, crafting sessions, nightly campfires and a formal banquet/awards night at the end of the week.

