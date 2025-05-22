COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Salmonella
- Company Name:
- Big Y Foods
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Made-to-order subs, wraps and paninis
Company Announcement
Big Y Foods of Springfield, MA is voluntarily recalling some Made-To-Order Subs, Wraps and Paninis sold between 5/20 and 5/21 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores (listed below), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
This recall includes any Made-To-Order Small Sub, Large Sub, 30” Super Sub, Wrap or Panini purchased on 5/20 or 5/21 sold in the following Big Y Stores:
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
1090 St. James Avenue
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
01104
|
79 Stonington Rd.
|
Mystic
|
CT
|
06355
|
136 North King Street Rt. 5
|
Northampton
|
MA
|
01060
|
10 College Highway Rt. 10
|
Southampton
|
MA
|
01073
|
802 Williams Street
|
Longmeadow
|
MA
|
01106
|
441 N Main St.
|
E. Longmeadow
|
MA
|
01028
|
772 North Main St.
|
West Hartford
|
CT
|
06117
|
148 West St.
|
Ware
|
MA
|
01082
|
200 West St.
|
Pittsfield
|
MA
|
01201
|
45 Veterans Memorial Drive
|
North Adams
|
MA
|
01247
|
224 Salem Turnpike
|
Norwich
|
CT
|
06360
|
141B Storrs Road
|
Mansfield
|
CT
|
06250
|
1040 Elm Street
|
Rocky Hill
|
CT
|
06067
|
234 Tolland Turnpike
|
Manchester
|
CT
|
06040
|
175 University Drive
|
Amherst
|
MA
|
01002
|
65 Palomba Drive
|
Enfield
|
CT
|
06082
|
1 Kent Road
|
New Milford
|
CT
|
06776
|
22 Spencer Plan Rd.
|
Old Saybrook
|
CT
|
06475
|
995 Poquonnock Road
|
Groton
|
CT
|
06340
|
237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2
|
Greenfield
|
MA
|
01301
|
300 Cooley Street
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
01128
|
135 West Rd.
|
Elington
|
CT
|
06029
|
355 Hawley Lane
|
Stratford
|
CT
|
06614
|
2035 Boston Rd.
|
Wilbraham
|
MA
|
01095
|
405 Bridgeport Ave.
|
Shelton
|
CT
|
06484
|
1313 Hopmeadow St.
|
Slimsbury
|
CT
|
06070
|
7 East Hampton Rd. Route 66
|
Marlborough
|
CT
|
06447
|
23 Killingworth Turnpike
|
Clinton
|
CT
|
06413
|
150 Boston Post Rd.
|
Milford
|
CT
|
06460
|
434 Walpole St.
|
Norwood
|
MA
|
02062
Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department. Big Y Foods ceased operation in all stores listed above, discarded product within the sub, wrap, and panini service line, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the service line.
All Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis were produced within the Kitchen Department upon customer request. The subs, wraps and paninis impacted by the cucumber recall were provided for sale to consumers May 20, 2025, and May 21, 2025. These subs, wraps and paninis were not prepackaged for customer self-service.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis are urged to return the product or show a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Big Y Foods at wecare@bigy.com, call Big Y Foods at 1-800-828-2688 select Option #7, Monday through Friday from 7am – 4pm, or contact the Smartcuts company at 1-860-525-3237 Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm.
Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Big Y Foods, Smartcuts
- 1-800-828-2688 select Option #7, 1-860-525-3237
- wecare@bigy.com
- Media:
- Aimee Diliberto, Big Y Foods
- 1-800-828-2688