Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Big Y Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Made-to-order subs, wraps and paninis

Big Y Foods of Springfield, MA is voluntarily recalling some Made-To-Order Subs, Wraps and Paninis sold between 5/20 and 5/21 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores (listed below), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall includes any Made-To-Order Small Sub, Large Sub, 30” Super Sub, Wrap or Panini purchased on 5/20 or 5/21 sold in the following Big Y Stores:

Address City State Zip 1090 St. James Avenue Springfield MA 01104 79 Stonington Rd. Mystic CT 06355 136 North King Street Rt. 5 Northampton MA 01060 10 College Highway Rt. 10 Southampton MA 01073 802 Williams Street Longmeadow MA 01106 441 N Main St. E. Longmeadow MA 01028 772 North Main St. West Hartford CT 06117 148 West St. Ware MA 01082 200 West St. Pittsfield MA 01201 45 Veterans Memorial Drive North Adams MA 01247 224 Salem Turnpike Norwich CT 06360 141B Storrs Road Mansfield CT 06250 1040 Elm Street Rocky Hill CT 06067 234 Tolland Turnpike Manchester CT 06040 175 University Drive Amherst MA 01002 65 Palomba Drive Enfield CT 06082 1 Kent Road New Milford CT 06776 22 Spencer Plan Rd. Old Saybrook CT 06475 995 Poquonnock Road Groton CT 06340 237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2 Greenfield MA 01301 300 Cooley Street Springfield MA 01128 135 West Rd. Elington CT 06029 355 Hawley Lane Stratford CT 06614 2035 Boston Rd. Wilbraham MA 01095 405 Bridgeport Ave. Shelton CT 06484 1313 Hopmeadow St. Slimsbury CT 06070 7 East Hampton Rd. Route 66 Marlborough CT 06447 23 Killingworth Turnpike Clinton CT 06413 150 Boston Post Rd. Milford CT 06460 434 Walpole St. Norwood MA 02062

Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department. Big Y Foods ceased operation in all stores listed above, discarded product within the sub, wrap, and panini service line, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the service line.

All Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis were produced within the Kitchen Department upon customer request. The subs, wraps and paninis impacted by the cucumber recall were provided for sale to consumers May 20, 2025, and May 21, 2025. These subs, wraps and paninis were not prepackaged for customer self-service.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis are urged to return the product or show a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Big Y Foods at wecare@bigy.com, call Big Y Foods at 1-800-828-2688 select Option #7, Monday through Friday from 7am – 4pm, or contact the Smartcuts company at 1-860-525-3237 Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm.

