Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk

CANADA, May 22 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Tusk congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The prime ministers discussed shared priorities, including Euro-Atlantic security, co-operation within NATO, and support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The leaders emphasized deepening bilateral and commercial ties between Canada and Poland, and agreed to remain in close contact.