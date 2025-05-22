Drilling Intersects 152.5 Metres Grading 0.46% Copper and 0.97 g/t Gold at Mount Polley

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports initial diamond drill results from the Mount Polley 2025 exploration program with a notable interval of 152.5 metres grading 0.46% copper and 0.97 g/t gold starting from a depth of 282.5 metres, including 85.0 metres grading 0.67% copper and 1.56 g/t gold starting at 285.0 metres in C2 Zone diamond drill hole C2-25-121.

The C2 Zone is located immediately south of the Cariboo Pit and, similar to the Cariboo and the WX zones, gold values in the mineralization of the C2 Zone exceed copper values. Also, much of the copper mineralization near surface and along faults in this zone is oxidized which results in lower copper recovery in processing. Given the recent increase in gold price, exploration priority has been given to the C2 Zone. This year’s drilling in the C2 Zone has been designed to fill gaps in the historic drilling to provide the information required to design an expanded pit in this area, and to target a higher-grade zone at depth.

The significant mineralization intercepts are highlighted below.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Copper

Oxide

Ratio(% )* C2-25-116 165.0 200.0 35.0 0.31 0.62 52% including 185.0 200.0 15.0 0.45 1.09 60% C2-25-117 165.0 213.0 48.0 0.41 1.10 66% C2-25-118 290.0 381.2 91.2 0.53 1.10 9% including 347.5 381.2 33.7 0.79 2.02 8% C2-25-121 282.5 435.0 152.5 0.46 0.97 7% including 285.0 370.0 85.0 0.67 1.56 4%

*Copper Oxide Ratio % = (CuOx%/Total Cu%)*100

Holes C2-25-116, C2-25-117 and C2-25-119 targeted gaps in drilling that would potentially fall within an expanded pit in the C2 Zone. Holes C2-25-116 and C2-25-117 were successful and intersected significant gold and copper values over considerable intervals.

Hole C2-25-116 intersected 35.0 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.62 g/t gold from a depth of 165.0 metres. Including 15.0 metres grading 0.45% copper and 1.09 g/t gold from a depth of 185.0 metres.

Hole C2-25-117 intersected 48.0 metres grading 0.41% copper and 1.10 g/t gold from a depth of 165.0 metres.

Holes C2-25-118 and C2-25-121 targeted the previously identified as a higher-grade area, with a lower copper oxide ratio. Both holes were successful in adding volume to the mineralization.

Hole C2-25-118 intersected 91.2 metres grading 0.53% copper and 1.10 g/t gold from a depth of 290.0 metres. Including 33.7 metres grading 0.79% copper and 2.02 g/t gold from a depth of 347.5 metres.

Hole C2-25-121 intersected 152.5 metres grading 0.46% copper and 0.97 g/t gold from a depth of 282.5 metres. Including 85.0 metres grading 0.67% copper and 1.56 g/t gold from a depth of 285.0 metres.

The first phase of diamond drilling is ongoing.

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial’s VP Exploration, has reviewed this news release as the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Mount Polley exploration program. Samples reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Diamond drill data, cross sections and plan view maps are available on imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia. These properties have defined areas of mineralization and clear exploration potential. Management continues to evaluate various opportunities to advance many of these properties.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Jim Miller-Tait | VP Exploration | jim.miller-tait@imperialmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company’s management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to current and planned exploration drilling programs at Mount Polley and timing thereof, specifically with respect to the C2 Zone; the potential for mineralization to be converted from resource to reserve; the potential for extension of mine life; and the impact of drilling on future pit designs and mine life schedule. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to the Company as well as the Company’s current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s annual information form, interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

