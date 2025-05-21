Senate Energy Committee Advances Four DOE, USGS Nominees

Washington – Today, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources advanced four of President Trump’s nominees for key positions at the Department of Energy and the U.S. Geological Survey:

Mr. Jonathan Brightbill - General Counsel of the Department of Energy Ms. Tina Pierce - Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Energy Mr. Conner Prochaska - Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency within the Department of Energy Dr. Ned Mamula - Director of the U.S. Geological Survey within the Department of the Interior

“If America is going to lead, we need people who can do more than manage—we need leaders who can compete, said Chairman Lee. We are moving fast—because we have to. This Committee is confirming leaders at a record pace because American energy dominance doesn’t happen by accident. We’re done playing defense. It’s time to go on offense.”

Next Steps

The nominations now advance to the full Senate for consideration.

