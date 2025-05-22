Submit Release
Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:

                     
Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
                     
Donald Gray

Donald Cormack

Patrick Arnell

Ken Gray

Peter Verburg		   Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		   104,062,316

104,052,404

103,837,554

104,052,866

103,950,141		   99.96

99.95

99.75

99.96

99.86		   37,360

47,272

262,122

46,810

149,535		   0.04

0.05

0.25

0.04

0.14
                     

The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Company's restricted share unit award plan and ratifying the previous grants of restricted share unit awards was approved.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


