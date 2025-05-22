COOFANDY Marks 10th Anniversary with Dual Silver Awards at Berlin and New York Product Design Competitions

New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As COOFANDY celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, the brand has reached an exciting new milestone: The COOFANDY Men’s Short-Sleeve Casual Shirts have earned Silver Awards at both the 2025 Berlin Design Awards and the 2025 New York Product Design Awards . These dual honors affirm the brand’s growing influence and design capability in contemporary menswear, highlighting the industry’s acknowledgment of COOFANDY’s commitment to quality, innovation, and functionality





The New York Product Design Awards celebrate excellence in product innovation, aesthetic value, and user experience. COOFANDY’s honored collection stood out for its unique design language inspired by the summer sun and sandy beaches, offering wearers a refreshing blend of fashion, comfort, and lifestyle sensibility.

The Berlin Design Awards further emphasized the brand’s success in harmonizing sustainability and practicality. Made from breathable, wrinkle-resistant yarn-dyed fabric, the shirts offer exceptional comfort even in hot weather.

Designed with the modern consumer in mind, COOFANDY Men’s Short-Sleeve Casual Shirt combines practical performance with refined style. The use of breathable linen and cellulose rayon from organic sources offers more than just comfort—it supports skin-friendly wear, long-lasting durability, and a commitment to sustainable living. For wearers, this means not having to choose between environmental values and everyday functionality.

From a design perspective, the shirt features thoughtful elements such as a double-layered front closure and subtle contrast bartack stitching, which add structure and visual interest without being overly pronounced. Hidden buttons contribute to the shirt’s adaptable character, making it easy to shift from casual daytime activities to more polished, semi-formal settings. Its relaxed fit and clean tailoring give users the flexibility to style it according to different occasions—whether paired with shorts on a summer holiday or trousers for a more elevated look. Overall, the shirt is designed to meet the evolving needs of men who value both style and versatility in their wardrobes.

The award-winning shirt represents more than functional style—it reflects COOFANDY’s vision of empowering modern men through purposeful design. It embodies a commitment to creating clothing that enhances daily life while aligning with contemporary values of sustainability, versatility, and self-expression. As COOFANDY enters its second decade, the brand continues to champion innovation that not only responds to fashion trends but also shapes a more thoughtful and dynamic future for menswear.







Charlotte Liu COOFANDY charlotte at coofandystore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.