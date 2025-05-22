Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: May 22, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Hold Public Meetings on Bronx Expressway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Project Public Invited to Participate and Provide Feedback on Project Options Currently Under Consideration Department to Replace or Rehabilitate Five Bridges along Expressway between Boston Road and Rosedale Avenue in the Bronx as Part of the Project Meetings to Take Place at Bronx River Art Center on June 4, 5 and 7 The New York State Department of Transportation will host three in-person public meetings on a proposed project to rehabilitate or replace five bridges along the Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95) between Boston Road and Rosedale Avenue. This rehabilitation and replacement project will upgrade the structures within the project limits to modern engineering standards, while enhancing safety and easing travel along the highway. The project will also provide opportunities for pedestrian, bicyclist, and transit connectivity along the corridor. The three in-person public meetings will be held at the Bronx River Art Center, 1087 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx, NY 10460, on Wednesday, June 4, Thursday, June 5 and Saturday, June 7. The meetings will be taking place on different dates and times to accommodate the schedules of local residents. Department staff will be on hand to listen to the community and encourage attendees to provide important feedback on the project. Each meeting will be held in an open house format where attendees will also be able to gather project informational materials, view renderings of the project alternatives, and discuss these alternatives with NYSDOT staff. Attendees are also encouraged to provide written comments and/or concerns to NYSDOT. In-Person Meetings (ADA accessible): Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Bronx River Art Center, 1087 E Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10460 Time: 12 – 2 p.m.