CBP and FDA seize nearly $34 million of illegal E-Cigarettes during joint operation

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seized nearly two million units of unauthorized e-cigarette products in Chicago, with an estimated retail value of $33.8 million. The seizures, which occurred in February of this year, were part of a joint federal operation to examine incoming shipments and prevent illegal e-cigarettes from entering the country.

During this operation, the team uncovered shipments of various illegal e-cigarette products, almost all of which originated in China and were intended for shipment to various destination in the U.S. FDA and CBP personnel determined that, in an apparent attempt to evade duties and the review of products for import safety concerns, many of these unauthorized e-cigarette shipments contained vague product descriptions with incorrect values. Upon examining shipments, the team found several brands of unauthorized e-cigarettes, including Snoopy Smoke, Raz, and others.

“Consumers should understand these e-cigarette products from China could be dangerous, produced and adulterated under unsafe conditions. The products could be laced with toxins or narcotics which could be fatal,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores. “Customs and Border Protection’s trade enforcement mission places a significant emphasis on intercepting illicit products that could harm American consumers, and we will continue to work with our consumer product safety partners to identify and seize unsafe and illicit goods.”

These seizures are another example of coordinated compliance and enforcement actions across federal agencies to curb the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes. In the lead up to this operation, the joint FDA and CBP team identified potentially violative incoming shipments and completed other investigative work. The team was also able to successfully implement several new internal efficiencies and procedures building off previous operations.

Most shipments violated the FDA’s Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, while some products were also seized for Intellectual Property Rights violations for unauthorized use of protected trademarks. All of the e-cigarette products seized in this operation lacked the mandatory premarket authorization orders from the FDA and therefore cannot be legally marketed or distributed in the United States.

