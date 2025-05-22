Bio-Path Holdings to Host Corporate Update Conference Call on May 29, 2025

HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB:BPTH) a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer and obesity drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a comprehensive business overview.

To access the live conference call, please call (844) 481-3014 (domestic) or (412) 317-1879 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company’s website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers, and BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is in a Phase 1/1b study for solid tumors. BP1001-A is also being evaluated as a treatment for obesity and related metabolic diseases in Type 2 diabetes patients. The Company’s second product, BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND application is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3.

Legal Disclaimer:

