Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,792 in the last 365 days.

TELA Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 11:05 am ET on June 5th, 2025. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Louisa Smith
ir@telabio.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TELA Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more