TELA Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 11:05 am ET on June 5th, 2025. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact

Louisa Smith

ir@telabio.com

