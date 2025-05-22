Submit Release
Inotiv, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The live presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 4 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Inotiv’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs and medical devices to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical research and development projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotiv.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of recent events related to non-human primate matters on the Company’s business, operations, results, financial condition, cash flows, and assets, the Company’s ability to comply with covenants under its credit agreement, compliance with the Resolution and Plea Agreements with the DOJ and the expected impacts on the Company related to the compliance plan, compliance monitor, and the expected financial commitments, changes in the market and demand for the Company’s products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, claims and litigation against or involving the Company, its business and/or its industry, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

