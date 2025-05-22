Clear Street Investment Banking Expands Blockchain and Digital Assets Franchise

Managing Directors Mehta and Finnerty to Lead Dedicated Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street Investment Banking (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), an investment banking firm providing a full suite of strategic advisory, transaction and creative capital solutions to companies and investors across high-growth sectors such as technology, healthcare, energy and beyond, today announced the expansion of its Blockchain and Digital Assets Investment Banking Franchise, anchored by new senior hires. The initiative underscores the firm's commitment to providing institutional-grade advisory solutions at the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital assets. The initiative also complements Clear Street’s equity research platform, which includes coverage of companies across the disruptive technology space.

John D’Agostini and Nicholas Hemmerly, Co-Heads of Clear Street Investment Banking said, “The digital asset landscape is entering a new phase of institutional adoption, where this asset class and its underlying blockchain technology are no longer experimental, but increasingly essential to corporate strategy. As companies in this sector continue to scale and navigate global capital markets, and as more and more corporates integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into their treasury plans, it’s critical to have the best advisors who understand both the promise of this technology and the complexity of operating across legacy and emerging financial ecosystems. Nakul and Collin bring the deep expertise needed to guide clients through this evolution.”

Joining the firm as Managing Directors are Nakul Mehta and Collin Finnerty, who will lead the division’s coverage across cryptocurrency, blockchain, crypto infrastructure, Web3 and digital asset platforms. Both bring a decade of experience advising high-growth companies and investors across capital markets and M&A transactions. Prior to joining Clear Street, Mehta and Finnerty were leaders at MJC Partners and BTIG, focused on fintech and digital assets.

Select services the Clear Street Investment Banking team will advise on in the blockchain and digital assets space include:

Go-Public Strategy & Capital Raising : Initial Public Offerings, primary and secondary equity offerings, private placements, venture funding and debt advisory for digital asset companies scaling in highly regulated environments.

: Initial Public Offerings, primary and secondary equity offerings, private placements, venture funding and debt advisory for digital asset companies scaling in highly regulated environments. Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy : Helping clients initiate and properly structure their digital treasury strategy.

: Helping clients initiate and properly structure their digital treasury strategy. Mergers & Acquisitions : Strategic M&A, divestitures and cross-border transactions involving digital asset infrastructure and cryptocurrency products.



: Strategic M&A, divestitures and cross-border transactions involving digital asset infrastructure and cryptocurrency products. Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development: Advisory for traditional financial institutions and corporates seeking entry into digital markets through joint ventures or investment.

Ed Tilly, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street said, “The investment bank’s expansion across sectors like tech, healthcare and now, blockchain and digital assets, nicely complements our global brokerage platform providing financing, derivatives products and sales & trading, enabled by our cloud-native, next-gen financial technology stack. With a foundational emphasis on a world-class client experience, Clear Street is empowering market participants across geographies and asset classes, and today’s announcement is yet another exciting client solution.”

Clear Street’s Investment Banking division has advised on more than $2.35 billion in transactions year-to-date, including IPOs of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp and Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. and a series of IPOs, capital raises and strategic advisory roles across technology, healthcare and other sectors.

Clear Street is sponsoring Bitcoin 2025, presented by Nakamoto taking place from May 27-29, 2025 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Please click here to be in touch with the team during the event.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io.



